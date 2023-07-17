Video
Monday, 17 July, 2023, 10:15 AM
Home Back Page

JP leader Abdus Salam found dead in city

Published : Monday, 17 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Staff Correspondent


Abdus Salam Bahadur, finance secretary of Jatiya Party (JP), was found dead in Sher-e-Banglanagar in the capital on Saturday night.

Abdus Salam Bahadur, 52, was also a contractor by profession and he used to live in Dhanmondi Road No 27.
Utpal Barua, Officer-in-Charge of Sher-e-Banglanagar Police Station, said some miscreants threw him out of a red private car in front of the emergency department of Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital between 11:30pm and 12:00pm.

Later, on duty doctors at the emergency department declared him dead.  The body was sent to Suhrawardy Medical College Morgue for autopsy, OC Utpal said.


