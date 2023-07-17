JP leader Abdus Salam found dead in city





Abdus Salam Bahadur, finance secretary of Jatiya Party (JP), was found dead in Sher-e-Banglanagar in the capital on Saturday night.



Abdus Salam Bahadur, 52, was also a contractor by profession and he used to live in Dhanmondi Road No 27.

Utpal Barua, Officer-in-Charge of Sher-e-Banglanagar Police Station, said some miscreants threw him out of a red private car in front of the emergency department of Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital between 11:30pm and 12:00pm.

Later, on duty doctors at the emergency department declared him dead. The body was sent to Suhrawardy Medical College Morgue for autopsy, OC Utpal said.



Abdus Salam Bahadur, finance secretary of Jatiya Party (JP), was found dead in Sher-e-Banglanagar in the capital on Saturday night.Abdus Salam Bahadur, 52, was also a contractor by profession and he used to live in Dhanmondi Road No 27.Utpal Barua, Officer-in-Charge of Sher-e-Banglanagar Police Station, said some miscreants threw him out of a red private car in front of the emergency department of Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital between 11:30pm and 12:00pm.Later, on duty doctors at the emergency department declared him dead. The body was sent to Suhrawardy Medical College Morgue for autopsy, OC Utpal said.