HC orders probe into death of Gulf Air pilot at United Hospital







The HC bench ordered the director general of the health department to complete investigation in 30 days and submit the report to the court within the next 7 days.



The HC bench comprising Justice Kamrul Quader and Justice Md Shawkat Ali Chowdhury came up with the order following a writ petition filed by Gulf Air pilot US citizen Yousuf Hasan's sister Tala Elhendy seeking investigation into the death of the deceased pilot.

Barrister Sakib Mahbub appeared for the petitioner while Deputy Attorney General Sheikh Saifuzzaman represented the state during the court proceedings.



Mohannad Yousef Hassan Al Hindi passed away on December 14 in 2022 at the United Hospital in Dhaka.



Tala Elhendy arrived in Bangladesh on January 26 in 2023, and personally investigated the death of her brother over the course of a few days by trying to obtain information and documents from United Hospital pertaining to her brother's case.



Tala Elhendy said that Gulf Air hurriedly buried her brother instead of finding the proper reasoning behind his demise.



The High Court (HC) on Sunday directed the authorities concerned to conduct an investigation on whether any negligence took place by the authorities concerned of United Hospital in the death of US citizen Captain Mohannad Yousef Hassan Al Hindi, a pilot of Gulf Air.The HC bench ordered the director general of the health department to complete investigation in 30 days and submit the report to the court within the next 7 days.The HC bench comprising Justice Kamrul Quader and Justice Md Shawkat Ali Chowdhury came up with the order following a writ petition filed by Gulf Air pilot US citizen Yousuf Hasan's sister Tala Elhendy seeking investigation into the death of the deceased pilot.Barrister Sakib Mahbub appeared for the petitioner while Deputy Attorney General Sheikh Saifuzzaman represented the state during the court proceedings.Mohannad Yousef Hassan Al Hindi passed away on December 14 in 2022 at the United Hospital in Dhaka.Tala Elhendy arrived in Bangladesh on January 26 in 2023, and personally investigated the death of her brother over the course of a few days by trying to obtain information and documents from United Hospital pertaining to her brother's case.Tala Elhendy said that Gulf Air hurriedly buried her brother instead of finding the proper reasoning behind his demise.