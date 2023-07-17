Lawyer, cop, army man among 6 killed in road accidents





At least 8 people were killed including a senior lawyer and a police constable and 11 others were injured in separate road accidents in Dhaka, Sylhet, Dinajpur, Madaripur, Sirajganj and Cox's Bazar.



In Dhaka, A senior lawyer of the Supreme Court has died after a bus hit her motorcycle on the Hanif flyover at Jatrabari in the city.





Her nephew, 40-year-old Shakhawat Hossain Himel, was riding the motorcycle and sustained critical injuries when a bus operated by Lovely Paribahan hit the two-wheeler on Sunday, said Jatrabari Police Station Sub-Inspector Md Kamruzzaman.



Police have seized the bus and detained the driver.



Parvin and Shakhawat were rushed to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the lawyer dead, according to Bacchu Mia of the hospital's police outpost. Shakhawat is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.



Parvin's elder brother, Farid Uddin, said she went to a Narayanganj court with her nephew to deal with cases there. They were on their way back to Dhaka when they met with the accident.



Our Sylhet Correspondent reports a police constable died after being hit by a motorcycle in Moglabazar Thana area in the district on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Foysal Ahmed, 27, of Zakiganj upazila of the district.



Police said the accident occurred around 12:30pm near a police check post at Parairchak on the Sylhet-Fenchuganj road. Violating the traffic signal the bike rider hit Foysal and fled.



Injured Foysal succumbed to his injuries at MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital.



Officer-in-Charge of Moglabazar Thana SM Mainuddin confirmed the matter. Police arrested the bike rider.



Our Dinajpur Correspondent writes two people including an army man were killed in separate road accidents in Dinajpur district on Sunday.



Ruhul Amin, a corporal of 8th Engineering Battalion of Bangladesh Army and son of Zakir Hossain of Parbatipur upazila, was killed when a microbus hit his motorbike on Dinajpur-Rangpur highway at Champatoli of Chirirbandar upazila at noon, said Rezaul Haque, In-charge of Highway Police camp.



Meanwhile, a bus driver was killed and 10 others were injured when a bus plunged into a roadside ditch after being hit by a truck at Dinajpur-Phulbari regional highway in Phulbari upazila around 2:00pm. Police recover man's body from a field in Kushtia.



The deceased was identified as Abu Bakkar, 30, son of Aftab Uddin of Sadar upazila.



Tanvirul Islam Tanvir, In-charge of Kotwali Police Station, said the accident occurred when the bus of 'Pronoy Paribahan' fell into a ditch after being hit by a truck while overtaking it, leaving the driver dead on the spot and ten others injured.



Our Madaripur Correspondent reports two persons were killed in two separate road accidents on the Dhaka-Barishal highway at Dashar upazila of Madaripur district on Sunday morning. The accidents occurred at around 4:00am and 6:00am at Melkai and Pathuria Par areas respectively.



The deceased were identified as Hafizur Rahman, 31, son of Makbul Hossain, of Boungkara area of Barishal's Gournadi upazila and Mehedi Hossain, 25, son of Helal Uddin, of Barokura area in Cumilla's Chandina upazila.



Quoting locals, Mostofapur Highway Police outpost Officer-in-Charge Abu Nayeem Mohammad Mofazzal Haque said Mehedi was going to Dhaka from Barishal on his motorcycle. On the way, a speeding bus hit his motorcycle from the opposite direction at around 4:00am, leaving him dead on the spot.



Meanwhile, Hafizur Rahman was crushed under the wheels of a bus as he fell on the road after being hit by the bus at Pathriapar area when he was going to Dhaka riding on his motorbike. He died on the spot, the OC said.



Being informed, police recovered the bodies from the spots at around 7:00am and sent them to Madaripur Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsies. Police are trying to identify these buses and arrest the drivers, the OC added.



