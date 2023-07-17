Video
Rice sales to TCB cardholders to ensure fair price to poor: Food Minister

Published : Monday, 17 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78
Staff Correspondent

Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder said on Sunday that the initiative of selling rice to card holders of Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) was taken to keep its price within the poor people's purchasing capacity.

"Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and Ukraine-Russia War, price of essential commodities has sky rocketed, in this situation, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has taken the initiative to sale products through TCB to the poor and low income people at reasonable prices. Some 30 lakh tonnes of food grain is sold every year under this programme. If six lakh tonnes of food grain is sold to one crore people  through TCB, there will be adequate supply of rice in the market and price would remain stable," he said while inaugurating the government's 'Rice sales to one crore TCB card-holders' at Uttara in the capital.

Under the programme, one crore TCB card-holders will be able to purchase five kg of rice per head at Tk30 per kg as well as other products of TCB under a package. Under the package, a TCB card holder will also be able to purchase two litre of soybean oil at Tk100 per litre, two kg of lentil at Tk 60 per kg and one kg of sugar at Tk70 per kg along and five kg of rice.

Among others, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, Commerce Ministry's Senior Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh and Food Secretary Ismail Hossain also spoke at the function.

Sadhan Chandra Majumder said that the TCB, established by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, was made dysfunctional during the previous governments' tenures. The present government has made it functional again and essential commodities to the poor people at reasonable prices.

The government has also been providing food support including Food Friendly Programme (FFP) and special grant to the poor fishermen. The people are now getting the benefits of those social safety net programmes the government introduced to reduce  the sufferings of the poor and the ultra poor people.

Tipu Munshi said that the government was working to include the common people in the government's social safety net including selling of TCB products, following the Prime Minister's directive.

"One crore people are now able to buy rice under the programme. Indirectly some five crore people are getting its benefits. It will enable the government to keep commodity prices under control," he added.

According to TCB, a total of one crore lower income people across the country will get the benefit.

 The dealers of TCB will sell the products in at all the districts, metropolitan cities, upazila and  municipal townships as well as at unions and wards.


