No more remand for BNP leader Chand: HC







The HC bench also ordered that the cases filed against him in different districts over the same allegations be tried only in Rajshahi court.



The HC bench comprising Justice KM Kamrul Quader and Justice Md Shawkat Ali Chowdhury came up with the order following a writ petition filed by Chand's daughter Shireen Akhter challenging the legality of taking her father repeatedly on remand in different districts in connection with the same allegation.

Adv AJ Mohammad Ali, Barrister Qaiser Kamal and Barrister Mahfuzur Rahman Milon appeared on behalf of Chand while Deputy Attorney General Sheikh Saifuzzaman represented the State at the court proceedings.



Earlier, on July 10 Chand's daughter Shireen Akhter filed the writ petition with the HC challenging the legality of the repeated remand orders in cases filed in different districts against Rajshahi district BNP Convener Abu Sayeed Chand on charges of giving 'death threat' to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at a public rally in Rajshahi.



