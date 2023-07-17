Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 17 July, 2023, 10:14 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

BSMMU intern doctors protest at Shahbagh, demand increment in allowances

Published : Monday, 17 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

BSMMU intern doctors protest at Shahbagh, demand increment in allowances

BSMMU intern doctors protest at Shahbagh, demand increment in allowances

Postgraduate intern doctors at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) have held a protest in Dhaka's Shahbagh area, demanding a higher monthly allowance, timely payments, and clearance of dues.
 
 They demanded a raise in their monthly allowance - from Tk 20,000 to TK 50,000.

 The protesters called for a sit-in at the Shahbagh intersection this morning at the behest of the Postgraduate Private Trainee Doctors' Association.

 However, police personnel deployed in the area ahead of the demonstration stopped them from marching towards Shahbagh intersection.

 In a protest against police interference, they locked up all the gates of BSMMU around 12 pm. Later, they came out of the hospital and staged a protest, blocking the road in front of BSMMU.

 Witnesses said, around 1 pm some of the protesters came out of the hospital and tried to block Shahbagh intersection but police stopped them.

 Tension escalated between doctors and the police, resulting in a chaotic situation. During the protest, doctors tried to obstruct the road, leading to the Science Lab from Shahbagh.

 Eyewitnesses, including a nearby vendor, reported that in response to the road blockade, police resorted to using batons to disperse the doctors.

 Protesting intern doctors said that police have been interfering in the protest since they announced their demand publicly. Postgraduate doctors get Tk 20000 as allowance per month which is insufficient to meet their basic needs, they said.

 They also said that they are not allowed to see patients outside BSMMU.

 In an attempt to pacify the protesting students, Dr. Sharfuddin, Vice-Chancellor of BSMMU, made an appearance at approximately 3:50 pm.

Addressing the demonstrators, he stated, "In response to your demands, I have successfully arranged for the payment of your outstanding dues. Today, I held a meeting with the relevant officials to discuss the issues you have raised. If you heed my advice and return to the hostel, I anticipate being able to provide you with positive news soon.

However, if you choose not to follow my instructions, you will need to find your own means to resolve the situation."  He asked the students to give him seven days to resolve the situation and urged them to get back to their studies.     �UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BSMMU intern doctors protest at Shahbagh, demand increment in allowances
92 new Covid-19 cases reported
Disruption in train services as rly workers protest for permanent jobs
Prez for imparting modern trainings to scouts
Dengue problem should be solved urgently: BSMMU VC
United Islamic Party stages demo protesting ‘Quran’ burning in Sweden
Dhaka’s air quality remains ‘moderate’
Journo Ratan Sarkar passes away


Latest News
No surprise if N.Korea conducts new nuclear test, US says
By-election to Dhaka-17 seat underway
Saudi spending spree won't harm MLS's Messi-led global push - Garber
Messi ready to greet Miami fans after rain on his parade
4 drown after waterbus capsizes in Buriganga
Bangladesh sweep T20 series vs Afghanistan
Waterbus with 70 to 80 passengers on board capsizes in Buriganga
Six dengue patients die, 1,424 hospitalised in 24 hrs
Pakistan PM to hand over power to caretaker govt
Trainee doctors' monthly allowance raised to Tk 25,000
Most Read News
Appeal dismissed, 2 Japanese children to stay in mother's custody
Railway blocked by workers, Dhaka's train communication halted
Khaleda Zia's hearing in 11 cases deferred to Aug 20
Sheikh Hasina needs to be PM again: FBCCI
Female lawyer killed as bus rams motorcycle on Hanif flyover
BNP gets DMP's nod to hold march, asked not to use loudspeakers
Samrat is in India for medical treatment, lawyer tells HC
Women’s contribution to agriculture
By-election to Dhaka-17 seat on Monday
Momen courts ASEAN for dialogue partner status to Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft