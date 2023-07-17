

BSMMU intern doctors protest at Shahbagh, demand increment in allowances



They demanded a raise in their monthly allowance - from Tk 20,000 to TK 50,000.



The protesters called for a sit-in at the Shahbagh intersection this morning at the behest of the Postgraduate Private Trainee Doctors' Association.

However, police personnel deployed in the area ahead of the demonstration stopped them from marching towards Shahbagh intersection.



In a protest against police interference, they locked up all the gates of BSMMU around 12 pm. Later, they came out of the hospital and staged a protest, blocking the road in front of BSMMU.



Witnesses said, around 1 pm some of the protesters came out of the hospital and tried to block Shahbagh intersection but police stopped them.



Tension escalated between doctors and the police, resulting in a chaotic situation. During the protest, doctors tried to obstruct the road, leading to the Science Lab from Shahbagh.



Eyewitnesses, including a nearby vendor, reported that in response to the road blockade, police resorted to using batons to disperse the doctors.



Protesting intern doctors said that police have been interfering in the protest since they announced their demand publicly. Postgraduate doctors get Tk 20000 as allowance per month which is insufficient to meet their basic needs, they said.



They also said that they are not allowed to see patients outside BSMMU.



In an attempt to pacify the protesting students, Dr. Sharfuddin, Vice-Chancellor of BSMMU, made an appearance at approximately 3:50 pm.



Addressing the demonstrators, he stated, "In response to your demands, I have successfully arranged for the payment of your outstanding dues. Today, I held a meeting with the relevant officials to discuss the issues you have raised. If you heed my advice and return to the hostel, I anticipate being able to provide you with positive news soon.



However, if you choose not to follow my instructions, you will need to find your own means to resolve the situation." He asked the students to give him seven days to resolve the situation and urged them to get back to their studies. �UNB





