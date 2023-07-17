Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 17 July, 2023, 10:14 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

92 new Covid-19 cases reported

Published : Monday, 17 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88

Bangladesh has recorded 92 new cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,043,577.

The death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,464 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Sunday.

As many as 2,526 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 3.64 per cent.

Dhaka logged the most cases among the eight divisions with 81. Another 48 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,010,428. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 98.38 percent and the mortality rate at 1.44 percent.     �bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BSMMU intern doctors protest at Shahbagh, demand increment in allowances
92 new Covid-19 cases reported
Disruption in train services as rly workers protest for permanent jobs
Prez for imparting modern trainings to scouts
Dengue problem should be solved urgently: BSMMU VC
United Islamic Party stages demo protesting ‘Quran’ burning in Sweden
Dhaka’s air quality remains ‘moderate’
Journo Ratan Sarkar passes away


Latest News
No surprise if N.Korea conducts new nuclear test, US says
By-election to Dhaka-17 seat underway
Saudi spending spree won't harm MLS's Messi-led global push - Garber
Messi ready to greet Miami fans after rain on his parade
4 drown after waterbus capsizes in Buriganga
Bangladesh sweep T20 series vs Afghanistan
Waterbus with 70 to 80 passengers on board capsizes in Buriganga
Six dengue patients die, 1,424 hospitalised in 24 hrs
Pakistan PM to hand over power to caretaker govt
Trainee doctors' monthly allowance raised to Tk 25,000
Most Read News
Appeal dismissed, 2 Japanese children to stay in mother's custody
Railway blocked by workers, Dhaka's train communication halted
Khaleda Zia's hearing in 11 cases deferred to Aug 20
Sheikh Hasina needs to be PM again: FBCCI
Female lawyer killed as bus rams motorcycle on Hanif flyover
BNP gets DMP's nod to hold march, asked not to use loudspeakers
Samrat is in India for medical treatment, lawyer tells HC
Women’s contribution to agriculture
By-election to Dhaka-17 seat on Monday
Momen courts ASEAN for dialogue partner status to Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft