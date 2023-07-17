92 new Covid-19 cases reported







The death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,464 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Sunday.



As many as 2,526 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 3.64 per cent.

Dhaka logged the most cases among the eight divisions with 81. Another 48 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,010,428. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 98.38 percent and the mortality rate at 1.44 percent. �bdnews24.com

Bangladesh has recorded 92 new cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,043,577.The death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,464 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Sunday.As many as 2,526 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 3.64 per cent.Dhaka logged the most cases among the eight divisions with 81. Another 48 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,010,428. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 98.38 percent and the mortality rate at 1.44 percent. �bdnews24.com