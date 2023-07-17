Video
Prez for imparting modern trainings to scouts

Published : Monday, 17 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69

President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Sunday urged the scout leaders to impart all modern trainings, including teachings in information technology (IT), to the members of Bangladesh Scouts.

He made the suggestion after taking scout-oath as the chief scout of Bangladesh at a formal ceremony at Bangabhaban here today.
 
"All members of Bangladesh Scouts should get modern trainings, including those in information technology (IT), so that they can take effective steps at the time of any need of the country and the nation," he told the function.

The Head of State urged the scouts to play roles in keeping the country free from corruption, militancy, communalism and drug abuse.

The President, also the chief scout, was administered the scout-oath and awarded a distinctive scouts badge by Chief National Commissioner Md Mozammel Haque Khan.

Bangladesh Scouts president Md Abul Kalam Azad awarded a distinctive scout scarf to the chief scout in the ceremony where other scouts commissioners and Bangabhaban secretaries were also present.

Noting that ethics and morals are very important in imparting education in scout activities, the President said scouting can also play a positive role in creating the ideological foundation of boys and girls.

President Shahabuddin said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman initiated the scouting through an ordinance in 1972, which has now got a widespread shape.

Leadership development at every level is very important to move the country forward on the path of development and progress and build a smart Bangladesh, he observed.

The President lauded the role of scouts during various national crises, including natural calamities.     �UNB


