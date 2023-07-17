Dengue problem should be solved urgently: BSMMU VC







Dr Sharfuddin said at in programme of Rotary Club of Dhaka Cosmopolitan in city held on Saturday evening in Dhaka. Programme was also addressed by Rotary Governor Ashrafuzzaman Nannu, Advocate Elina Khan, Former Governor Ghulam Mustafa, event Chair Rakib Sarder, club President Ranjit Kumar Nath, outgoing President Khondaker Omor Faruque and other leaders.



Rotary Governor Ashrafuzzaman Nannu said that Rotary Bangladesh implement various welfare projects in the current financial year. As in the past, Rotary will play an effective role in any divine crisis. Besides, comprehensive programs will be implemented by Rotary in health, education, medical and sanitation sectors.

Vice Chancellor of Bangabandhu Shiekh Mujibur Rahman Medical University (BSMMRU) Profs Dr Sharfuddin Ahmed called upon to the Rotarian to come forward for health services for distressed people of the country. He said that, dengue problem should solve urgently.Dr Sharfuddin said at in programme of Rotary Club of Dhaka Cosmopolitan in city held on Saturday evening in Dhaka. Programme was also addressed by Rotary Governor Ashrafuzzaman Nannu, Advocate Elina Khan, Former Governor Ghulam Mustafa, event Chair Rakib Sarder, club President Ranjit Kumar Nath, outgoing President Khondaker Omor Faruque and other leaders.Rotary Governor Ashrafuzzaman Nannu said that Rotary Bangladesh implement various welfare projects in the current financial year. As in the past, Rotary will play an effective role in any divine crisis. Besides, comprehensive programs will be implemented by Rotary in health, education, medical and sanitation sectors.