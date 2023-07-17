

United Islamic Party stages demo protesting ‘Quran’ burning in Sweden



From a human chain in front of Jatiya Press Club, the party leaders demanded an apology from the Swedish government to the Muslim community and exemplary punishment of the people involved with the incident calling the Muslim countries to boycott Sweden otherwise.



Rasmus Paludan, leader of the Danish far-right political party Hard Line, carried out the stunt outside the Turkish embassy in Sweden under the protection of local police on January 21.

While addressing the protest, BUIP chairman Maulana Mohammad Ismail Hossain said the book is the most sacred book for the Muslims world and the daily activities of the Muslims are conducted according to the provisions of this holy book.



"However, the Swedish government has done an extremely inappropriate thing by allowing a racist and Islamophobia person to burn the Holy Quran which hurt the Muslims around the world deeply", he added.



Allowing such anti-Islamic acts under the guise of freedom of expression cannot be accepted in any way which is insulting to the sacred values of the Muslims, Ismail said, adding, "The Swedish government should immediately apologize to the Muslims and ensure exemplary punishment to the people involved". �BSS



Bangladesh United Islamic Party (BUIP) today staged a demonstration condemning and protesting the burning of the Muslim holy book 'Quran' by a Swedish-Danish far-right politician Rasmus Paludan.From a human chain in front of Jatiya Press Club, the party leaders demanded an apology from the Swedish government to the Muslim community and exemplary punishment of the people involved with the incident calling the Muslim countries to boycott Sweden otherwise.Rasmus Paludan, leader of the Danish far-right political party Hard Line, carried out the stunt outside the Turkish embassy in Sweden under the protection of local police on January 21.While addressing the protest, BUIP chairman Maulana Mohammad Ismail Hossain said the book is the most sacred book for the Muslims world and the daily activities of the Muslims are conducted according to the provisions of this holy book."However, the Swedish government has done an extremely inappropriate thing by allowing a racist and Islamophobia person to burn the Holy Quran which hurt the Muslims around the world deeply", he added.Allowing such anti-Islamic acts under the guise of freedom of expression cannot be accepted in any way which is insulting to the sacred values of the Muslims, Ismail said, adding, "The Swedish government should immediately apologize to the Muslims and ensure exemplary punishment to the people involved". �BSS