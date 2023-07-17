Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 17 July, 2023, 10:14 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

United Islamic Party stages demo protesting ‘Quran’ burning in Sweden

Published : Monday, 17 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86

United Islamic Party stages demo protesting ‘Quran’ burning in Sweden

United Islamic Party stages demo protesting ‘Quran’ burning in Sweden

Bangladesh United Islamic Party (BUIP) today staged a demonstration condemning and protesting the burning of the Muslim holy book 'Quran' by a Swedish-Danish far-right politician Rasmus Paludan.

From a human chain in front of Jatiya Press Club, the party leaders demanded an apology from the Swedish government to the Muslim community and exemplary punishment of the people involved with the incident calling the Muslim countries to boycott Sweden otherwise.

Rasmus Paludan, leader of the Danish far-right political party Hard Line, carried out the stunt outside the Turkish embassy in Sweden under the protection of local police on January 21.

 While addressing the protest, BUIP chairman Maulana Mohammad Ismail Hossain said the book is the most sacred book for the Muslims world and the daily activities of the Muslims are conducted according to the provisions of this holy book.

 "However, the Swedish government has done an extremely inappropriate thing by allowing a racist and Islamophobia person to burn the Holy Quran which hurt the Muslims around the world deeply", he added.

Allowing such anti-Islamic acts under the guise of freedom of expression cannot be accepted in any way which is insulting to the sacred values of the Muslims, Ismail said, adding, "The Swedish government should immediately apologize to the Muslims and ensure exemplary punishment to the people involved".     �BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BSMMU intern doctors protest at Shahbagh, demand increment in allowances
92 new Covid-19 cases reported
Disruption in train services as rly workers protest for permanent jobs
Prez for imparting modern trainings to scouts
Dengue problem should be solved urgently: BSMMU VC
United Islamic Party stages demo protesting ‘Quran’ burning in Sweden
Dhaka’s air quality remains ‘moderate’
Journo Ratan Sarkar passes away


Latest News
No surprise if N.Korea conducts new nuclear test, US says
By-election to Dhaka-17 seat underway
Saudi spending spree won't harm MLS's Messi-led global push - Garber
Messi ready to greet Miami fans after rain on his parade
4 drown after waterbus capsizes in Buriganga
Bangladesh sweep T20 series vs Afghanistan
Waterbus with 70 to 80 passengers on board capsizes in Buriganga
Six dengue patients die, 1,424 hospitalised in 24 hrs
Pakistan PM to hand over power to caretaker govt
Trainee doctors' monthly allowance raised to Tk 25,000
Most Read News
Appeal dismissed, 2 Japanese children to stay in mother's custody
Railway blocked by workers, Dhaka's train communication halted
Khaleda Zia's hearing in 11 cases deferred to Aug 20
Sheikh Hasina needs to be PM again: FBCCI
Female lawyer killed as bus rams motorcycle on Hanif flyover
BNP gets DMP's nod to hold march, asked not to use loudspeakers
Samrat is in India for medical treatment, lawyer tells HC
Women’s contribution to agriculture
By-election to Dhaka-17 seat on Monday
Momen courts ASEAN for dialogue partner status to Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft