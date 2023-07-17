Let us also speak out on HIV







The United Nations has warned on Friday that the brunt of Covid-19 is leading the world to focus little on continuing diseases of the world like HIV. 100030000 died from this virus last year, while 1.3 million have been newly infected by this virus. The global trend of this disease is speeding up recently due to under-funding, economic shrinking down in 2022, lack of trace, and taboo around the globe.



Additionally, Bangladesh needs to be more cautious regarding this alongside covid-19 and dengue fever as the recent report on HIV call up warning. The 2022 DGHS report shows that 729 infections were recorded with 188 deaths last year. Among the patients, 26% of them are Rohingya people and 20% of them are migrants. Only 77% of the patients are detected, and the rest of them remain untraceable.

Though the United Nations has expressed their hope to clamp down HIV by 2030, we need to join their rally. Political will, proper HIV control plan, and concerted effort to trace out all the patients will make the hope to fulfill. Let us not be insensitive to HIV at the time of global and national epidemics like Covid-19 and dengue.



Deb Proshad Halder

