Our roads remain deadly as ever







However, while a binge of state-of-the-art communications infrastructure projects are nearing completion in the country, our roads yet remain perilous.



Barely a couple of months ago Bangladesh Road Safety Foundation's (RSF) annual report stated that at least 6,284 people died, and 7,468 others were injured in road accidents between January and December 2021, compared to 5,431 people dead and 7,379 injured in road crashes in 2020. At least 516 people have reportedly been killed and 812 more injured in 559 separate road accidents in June alone. And with less than half of 2023 remaining we are still counting.

However, indiscriminate plying of unfit vehicles, over-speeding, reckless driving, movement of low speed vehicles on highways, rampant defying of traffic rules, and poor traffic management have once more been underscored as key reasons behind growing road accidents in the country.



It is not that the aforementioned causes are new, but the million dollar question is why our road, traffic and safety authorities concern are repeatedly failing to curb road accidents? And why, strict and wider enforcement of traffic laws are manifestly missing?



More than enough number of discussions, recommendations, corrective measures and talk shows linked to the country's growing road accidents are ready available in the public domain by now. But these recommendations seem only to be falling in deaf ears.



Nevertheless, it is the alarming number of motorcycle accidents which is often being reported by the media for the past three years. Nearly 40 percent of road accidents are none other than motorcycle accidents.

According to the Bangladesh Passenger Welfare Association, 2,533 people were killed in motorcycle crashes last year - a staggering two and half times more than that in 2018. No wonder why Bangladesh tops the world in motorcycle crash deaths.



The often ignored harsh reality is that motorcyclists, whether experienced or learners, are 30 times more likely to sustain fatal injuries and die right on spot than those driving cars. So, every motorcyclist must be made aware of the perils they are dangerously exposed to. And it should be done by launching an awareness campaign throughout the country.



Last of all, whatever steps government takes in this regard will be meaningless, unless discipline and accountability is restored among all stakeholders concerned through strict and wider enforcement of traffic laws.



Taking stock of this worrying reality, we believe it is time for the government's highest office to intervene.



Another death will be far too many.



