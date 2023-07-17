Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 17 July, 2023, 10:13 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Our roads remain deadly as ever

Published : Monday, 17 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 107

At least 12 people were killed and over dozen others injured in separate road accidents occurring in 7 districts spanning from Dhaka, Bogra, Barishal, Rajbari, Pabna, Gazipur and Rajshahi on Saturday.

However, while a binge of state-of-the-art communications infrastructure projects are nearing completion in the country, our roads yet remain perilous.

Barely a couple of months ago Bangladesh Road Safety Foundation's (RSF) annual report stated that at least 6,284 people died, and 7,468 others were injured in road accidents between January and December 2021, compared to 5,431 people dead and 7,379 injured in road crashes in 2020. At least 516 people have reportedly been killed and 812 more injured in 559 separate road accidents in June alone. And with less than half of 2023 remaining we are still counting.

However, indiscriminate plying of unfit vehicles, over-speeding, reckless driving, movement of low speed vehicles on highways, rampant defying of traffic rules, and poor traffic management have once more been underscored as key reasons behind growing road accidents in the country.

It is not that the aforementioned causes are new, but the million dollar question is why our road, traffic and safety authorities concern are repeatedly failing to curb road accidents? And why, strict and wider enforcement of traffic laws are manifestly missing?

 More than enough number of discussions, recommendations, corrective measures and talk shows linked to the country's growing road accidents are ready available in the public domain by now. But these recommendations seem only to be falling in deaf ears.  

Nevertheless, it is the alarming number of motorcycle accidents which is often being reported by the media for the past three years. Nearly 40 percent of road accidents are none other than motorcycle accidents.  
According to the Bangladesh Passenger Welfare Association, 2,533 people were killed in motorcycle crashes last year - a staggering two and half times more than that in 2018. No wonder why Bangladesh tops the world in motorcycle crash deaths.

The often ignored harsh reality is that motorcyclists, whether experienced or learners, are 30 times more likely to sustain fatal injuries and die right on spot than those driving cars. So, every motorcyclist must be made aware of the perils they are dangerously exposed to. And it should be done by launching an awareness campaign throughout the country.

Last of all, whatever steps government takes in this regard will be meaningless, unless discipline and accountability is restored among all stakeholders concerned through strict and wider enforcement of traffic laws.

Taking stock of this worrying reality, we believe it is time for the government's highest office to intervene.

Another death will be far too many.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Let us also speak out on HIV
Our roads remain deadly as ever
Raise awareness about Down Syndrome
US desire for fair polls in line with PM’s commitment
Prompt actions needed for data protection
Hats off to tigresses for their victory against India
Defying all odds RMG export increases
Combating dengue: Uniting against a silent threat


Latest News
No surprise if N.Korea conducts new nuclear test, US says
By-election to Dhaka-17 seat underway
Saudi spending spree won't harm MLS's Messi-led global push - Garber
Messi ready to greet Miami fans after rain on his parade
4 drown after waterbus capsizes in Buriganga
Bangladesh sweep T20 series vs Afghanistan
Waterbus with 70 to 80 passengers on board capsizes in Buriganga
Six dengue patients die, 1,424 hospitalised in 24 hrs
Pakistan PM to hand over power to caretaker govt
Trainee doctors' monthly allowance raised to Tk 25,000
Most Read News
Appeal dismissed, 2 Japanese children to stay in mother's custody
Railway blocked by workers, Dhaka's train communication halted
Khaleda Zia's hearing in 11 cases deferred to Aug 20
Sheikh Hasina needs to be PM again: FBCCI
Female lawyer killed as bus rams motorcycle on Hanif flyover
BNP gets DMP's nod to hold march, asked not to use loudspeakers
Samrat is in India for medical treatment, lawyer tells HC
Women’s contribution to agriculture
By-election to Dhaka-17 seat on Monday
Momen courts ASEAN for dialogue partner status to Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft