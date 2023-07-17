Water sharing issue with India must be solved to stop recurring floods







Bangladesh witnesses frequently floods as a result of the water coming from upstream India without rain. But it is inconceivable that this water will result in such a significant flood this year. On Bangladesh's coast, floods have been happening at an unusually high pace for the previous two years. Experts claim that they haven't seen water like this in the past 30 years. The Bhola Cyclone is the name of the devastating flood that hit Bangladesh on November 12, 1970. One of Bangladesh's worst floods, the flood of 1998 claimed 1 million lives in the coastal area. This flood, which lasted for more than two months, inundated about two-thirds of the country.



India has repeatedly opened the gates of Teesta Barrage and Farakka Dam, and the northern towns are hit by floods every year, causing massive loss of life and property and loss of state resources. This water coming down from India affects the coastal areas. If you look for the cause of floods in the country every year, it can be seen that the water coming down from upstream has a huge impact.

The erosion of the Teesta River is taking everything from the people living in that region. According to sources from the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre, the flood situation is very bad in the northern and central districts of the country, with eight rivers flowing above the danger level at 19 points. Besides, the flood situation continues to deteriorate in 13 districts of the north, north-central, and central regions of the country, where the Brahmaputra, Yamuna, Ganga, and Padma rivers are rising. The flood situation in the lower areas of Kurigram, Gaibandha, Tangail, Jamalpur, Bogra, Sirajganj, Pabna, Manikganj, Rajbari, Faridpur, and Shariatpur may further deteriorate.



The Teesta River affects millions of individuals in our nation either directly or indirectly. The river in Bangladesh was two kilometers wide during the rainy season and one kilometer wide during the dry season even 40 years ago. But the river's depth has been lost as a result of the haphazard construction of dams and barrages.



Besides, the river bed has gradually swelled despite the large amount of sand coming from upstream, due to which the river bed in some places is higher than the plain. Earlier, when the width was one to two kilometers, the water had a lot of velocity. At that time, depth was naturally created in it. The river was also one of the main sources of livelihood for the people on the banks of the Teesta. The victims are the people of Tistapar.



Experts in Bangladesh believe that the resolution of water distribution between the two nations is not just a bilateral problem in the Teesta case. In this instance, central politics has a large impact and the state governments of India have interests. The Teesta water flow prevention issue is also in flux due to a lack of scientific review, costing the residents along its banks tremendous sums of money.



India discontinues the one-way flow of water during the dry season, depriving those who live along the coast of the irrigation system they need to survive, and during the monsoon season, the flood brought on by the excessive flow of water has raised the water level in the coastal areas by 5 to 6 feet above average. Even four to five km from the riverfront area, floodwaters rise. All the homes of people are submerged.



In addition to appreciating the significance of relations between Bangladesh and India, the bilateral agreement should be executed actively. Bangladesh's diplomatic influence should be applied in this situation. It is vital to seek ratification of the International Watercourse Convention if domestic management of the Teesta problem cannot be successful.



China has planned to undertake a project called 'Tista River Comprehensive Management and Restoration' in Peking. The main objective of this project is to provide comprehensive management and revitalization of the river in the Bangladeshi part of the Teesta River. According to the information published in various media, the establishment of the Climate Adaptation Centre' and the Tista River Comprehensive Management and Restoration Project' are two of the country's priority projects. If the project is implemented, hundreds of acres of land along the Teesta will be restored for landless people or industrialization. Along with that, the depth of the river will be increased by dredging.



It will be able to restore the land along the river if the water flow can be kept constant by increasing the depth and decreasing the width. Plans also exist to stop the Teesta River from eroding. However, India would repeatedly release water after withdrawing it for its own purposes, pushing Bangladesh towards catastrophic flooding; this cannot happen.



The writer is a student, Department of Political Science, University of Chittagong.



