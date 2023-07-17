UCBL plants 1,000 saplings at Singra







According to the United Commercial Bank Ltd official sources, Zannatul Ferdous, mayor of Singra Municipality and general secretary of Upazila Awami League in the district inaugurated the plantation on Wednesday.



While opening, Mayor Zannatul Ferdous said, "Trees are useful to us in various ways. We get wood and other products from trees. They give us shade and help prevent drought and flood."

She called upon all to plant trees in their respective areas to protect environment from destruction.



