Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 17 July, 2023, 10:12 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

UCBL plants 1,000 saplings at Singra

Published : Monday, 17 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Our Correspondent

NATORE, July 16: The Singra Upazila Branch of the United Commercial Bank Ltd (UCBL) planted 1,000 saplings of fruity and medicinal trees in Hulhulia Model Village area of Singra Upazila of the district in order to protect natural balance and to face natural calamity.

According to the United Commercial Bank Ltd official sources,  Zannatul Ferdous, mayor of Singra Municipality and general secretary of Upazila Awami League in the district inaugurated the plantation on Wednesday.

While opening, Mayor Zannatul Ferdous said, "Trees are useful to us in various ways. We get wood and other products from trees. They give us shade and help prevent drought and flood."

She called upon all to plant trees in their respective areas to protect environment from destruction.
 
Among others,  Zahedul Islam, chairman of Chougrame Union, Manik Ratan, upazila BADC officer, Md Salim Uddin, manager of UCBL-Natore Branch, Al-Toufiq Parash, chairman of Hulhulia Development Parishad, Alomgir Kabir, vice-chairman, and Akmal Hossain Sarder, union member were present.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UCBL plants 1,000 saplings at Singra
NSTU bid to combat environmental pollution
Army man electrocuted in Barishal
Two men murdered in Dinajpur, Sirajganj
300 families at Fulbari marooned by tidal water
Schoolgirl ‘commits suicide’ in Joypurhat
Road mishaps claim five lives in 4 districts
Three found dead in Kushtia, Barishal, Manikganj


Latest News
No surprise if N.Korea conducts new nuclear test, US says
By-election to Dhaka-17 seat underway
Saudi spending spree won't harm MLS's Messi-led global push - Garber
Messi ready to greet Miami fans after rain on his parade
4 drown after waterbus capsizes in Buriganga
Bangladesh sweep T20 series vs Afghanistan
Waterbus with 70 to 80 passengers on board capsizes in Buriganga
Six dengue patients die, 1,424 hospitalised in 24 hrs
Pakistan PM to hand over power to caretaker govt
Trainee doctors' monthly allowance raised to Tk 25,000
Most Read News
Appeal dismissed, 2 Japanese children to stay in mother's custody
Railway blocked by workers, Dhaka's train communication halted
Khaleda Zia's hearing in 11 cases deferred to Aug 20
Sheikh Hasina needs to be PM again: FBCCI
Female lawyer killed as bus rams motorcycle on Hanif flyover
BNP gets DMP's nod to hold march, asked not to use loudspeakers
Samrat is in India for medical treatment, lawyer tells HC
Women’s contribution to agriculture
By-election to Dhaka-17 seat on Monday
Momen courts ASEAN for dialogue partner status to Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft