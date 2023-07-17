

NSTU bid to combat environmental pollution



It laid emphasis on raising awareness about environmental conservation.



The Coastal Environment Network (CoEN) at NSTU organized this. The theme was "Beat Plastic Pollution" in alignment with World Environment Day-2023.

Dean of the Science Faculty at NSTU Professor Dr Mohammad Atiqur Rahman Bhuiyan, and President of the NSTU Teachers' Association Professor Dr SM Mahabubur Rahman spoke on the occasion.



Provost of Language Martyr Abdus Salam Hall Anisuzzaman Rimon, Associate Professor of the ESDM Department Dr Md Abdus Salam, and Shahriar Mohammad Arifur Rahman, Sanjay Saha Sonnet, Mohammad KamruzzamanTushar, and FarianTahrim were also present at the event as special guests.



Dr Mohammad Mohinuzzaman, chairman of the Environmental Science and Disaster Management Department, presided over the event.



As the chief guest, Professor Atiqur Rahman Bhuiyan said, "Such an arrangement inspires all of us. I feel that such an initiative is really necessary to combat environmental pollution and climate change we are witnessing today."



As part of the CoEN Initiative, instead of plastic bottles, NSTU donated trees to the participants.

Teachers and students from various departments actively participated in the event.

