Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 17 July, 2023, 10:12 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

NSTU bid to combat environmental pollution

Published : Monday, 17 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 120
NSTU Correspondent

NSTU bid to combat environmental pollution

NSTU bid to combat environmental pollution

NOAKHALI, July 16: Noakhali Science and Technology University (NSTU) held a special event about combating plastic pollution on Sunday.

It laid emphasis on raising awareness about environmental conservation.

The Coastal Environment Network (CoEN) at NSTU organized this. The theme was "Beat Plastic Pollution" in alignment with World Environment Day-2023.

Dean of the Science Faculty at NSTU Professor Dr Mohammad Atiqur Rahman Bhuiyan, and President of the NSTU Teachers' Association Professor Dr SM Mahabubur Rahman spoke on the occasion.

Provost of Language Martyr Abdus Salam Hall Anisuzzaman Rimon, Associate Professor of the ESDM Department Dr Md Abdus Salam, and Shahriar Mohammad Arifur Rahman, Sanjay Saha Sonnet, Mohammad KamruzzamanTushar, and FarianTahrim were also present at the event as special guests.

Dr Mohammad Mohinuzzaman, chairman of the Environmental Science and Disaster Management Department, presided over the event.

As the chief guest, Professor Atiqur Rahman Bhuiyan said, "Such an arrangement inspires all of us. I feel that such an initiative is really necessary to combat environmental pollution and climate change we are witnessing today."

As part of the CoEN Initiative, instead of plastic bottles, NSTU donated trees to the participants.
Teachers and students from various departments actively participated in the event.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UCBL plants 1,000 saplings at Singra
NSTU bid to combat environmental pollution
Army man electrocuted in Barishal
Two men murdered in Dinajpur, Sirajganj
300 families at Fulbari marooned by tidal water
Schoolgirl ‘commits suicide’ in Joypurhat
Road mishaps claim five lives in 4 districts
Three found dead in Kushtia, Barishal, Manikganj


Latest News
No surprise if N.Korea conducts new nuclear test, US says
By-election to Dhaka-17 seat underway
Saudi spending spree won't harm MLS's Messi-led global push - Garber
Messi ready to greet Miami fans after rain on his parade
4 drown after waterbus capsizes in Buriganga
Bangladesh sweep T20 series vs Afghanistan
Waterbus with 70 to 80 passengers on board capsizes in Buriganga
Six dengue patients die, 1,424 hospitalised in 24 hrs
Pakistan PM to hand over power to caretaker govt
Trainee doctors' monthly allowance raised to Tk 25,000
Most Read News
Appeal dismissed, 2 Japanese children to stay in mother's custody
Railway blocked by workers, Dhaka's train communication halted
Khaleda Zia's hearing in 11 cases deferred to Aug 20
Sheikh Hasina needs to be PM again: FBCCI
Female lawyer killed as bus rams motorcycle on Hanif flyover
BNP gets DMP's nod to hold march, asked not to use loudspeakers
Samrat is in India for medical treatment, lawyer tells HC
Women’s contribution to agriculture
By-election to Dhaka-17 seat on Monday
Momen courts ASEAN for dialogue partner status to Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft