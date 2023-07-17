Army man electrocuted in Barishal







The incident took place in Pashchim Barthi Village under Gournadi Upazila in the district on Friday.

Deceased Swapon De, 25, was the son of Dipak Chandra De of the village. He was posted at Jashore Cantonment.





The family members rescued him and rushed to Gournadi Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Swapon dead.



Being informed, police recovered the body and brought it to Gournadi Model Police Station (PS).



Officer-in-Charge of the PS Md Afzal Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard. BARISHAL, July 16: A member of Bangladesh Army was electrocuted while taking preparation to sit for a marriage.The incident took place in Pashchim Barthi Village under Gournadi Upazila in the district on Friday.Deceased Swapon De, 25, was the son of Dipak Chandra De of the village. He was posted at Jashore Cantonment.It was known that Swapon De was about to get married on Friday night. While he was taking preparation to go to his could be wife's house in Jangalpatti Village under Mahilara Union along with his family members, he came in contact with live electricity at home at around 6 pm, which left him critically injured.The family members rescued him and rushed to Gournadi Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Swapon dead.Being informed, police recovered the body and brought it to Gournadi Model Police Station (PS).Officer-in-Charge of the PS Md Afzal Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.