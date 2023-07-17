Video
Monday, 17 July, 2023
Countryside

Two men murdered in Dinajpur, Sirajganj

Published : Monday, 17 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

Two men were murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Dinajpur and Sirajganj, on Saturday.
PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR: A young man was stabbed to death over trivial matter in Parbatipur Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as Mominul Islam Momin, 20, son of Lutfar Rahman, a resident of Ward No. 4 Goalapatti area under Parbatipur Municipality.
Local sources said an auto-van driven by Mominur Islam Kuri, 25, hit Momin in Old Bazar Sagar Cinema Hall area. Following this, Momin along with others went to Kuri's house at Musharpara in the municipal town seeking justice. At one stage, Kuri stabbed Momin with a sharp weapon during an altercation at around 10:30 pm, leaving him seriously injured. Momin's friend Limon was also injured at that time as he came forward to rescue him.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Parbatipur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred Momin to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital following the deterioration of his       condition.

Later on, Momin succumbed to his injuries at around 11 pm on the way to the Dinajpur Medical College Hospital.    

Being informed, police recovered the body and arrested the accused Kuri.
 
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Parbatipur Model Police Station (PS) Abul Hasnat Khan confirmed the incident.

SIRAJGANJ: A man was allegedly hacked to death by miscreants in Belkuchi Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

The incident took place at around 7:30 pm near the Belkuchi Upazila Health Complex.

Deceased Rubel Hossain, 35, was the son of Lokman Hossain, a resident of Chala Sath Matha area under Belkuchi Municipality.

According to locals, a group of miscreants suddenly attacked him with lethal weapons over trivial matter while he was sitting on the bank of a pond near the upazila health complex, which left him critically injured.

He was taken to Belkuchi Upazila Health Complex first and later, shifted to Khwaja Yunus Ali Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sirajganj Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Belkuchi PS OC Khairul Bashar confirmed the incident, adding that legal actions would be taken in this regard.


