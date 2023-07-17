Video
Home Countryside

300 families at Fulbari marooned by tidal water

Published : Monday, 17 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Our Correspondent

FULBARI, KURIGRAM, July 16: Breaking cemented road, the Dharla River water is continuing to enter localities in Fulbari Upazila of the district in surging manner.  

The river has gained strong current due to rushing tidal water from the upstream. In the last four days of non-stop heavy rain, the river has gained strong navigability. Over the last four days,   BGB camp has been inundated, and over 300 families have been marooned.

Local people are suffering in communication; they are sailing boats and banana rafts for communication purposes.      

The metalised road ranging from Gourakmandal BDR bazaar to BGB camp got broken.

Later on, another about two-kilometre muddy road ranging from Shyamol Member Bari to Baromasia Bridge developed breaking at three points. On Friday, people could not go out.

On information, Upazila Chairman Golam Rabbani Sarkar, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Suman Das and PIO Sabuj Kumar Gupta inspected the broken points of the road at 8pm.

The upazila chairman asked Nawdanga Union Chairman Hasen Ali and Member Shyamol Chandra Mandal and UNO Suman Das for raising bamboo bridges in these points for the time being.

A visit on Saturday noon found each small sail boat ferrying 6-7 people at a time and a bamboo raft ferrying three/four people.

Chairman Hasen Ali and Member Shyamol Chandra Mandal said, "We will raise bamboo bridges within one/two days. We are collecting bamboos."

UNO Suman Das said, with recession of the water, the broken parts would be repaired rapidly.


