Schoolgirl ‘commits suicide’ in Joypurhat







Deceased Sadia Akhter Luna, 16, was the daughter of Abdus Sobhan Khan, a resident of Shiala Village under Tilakpur Union in the upazila. She was a tenth grader at Kashira High School in the area.



Police and the deceased's family sources said Abdus Sobhan scolded Sadia on Saturday afternoon as she was not concentrating on her study. Following this, she hanged herself with a scarf from the ceiling of her room at early hours.

Later on, Liza Akhter, elder sister of the deceased, saw the body at around 5 am.

Being informed, police visited the scene.



Officer-in-Charge of Akkelpur Police Station Abu Bakar Siddique confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.

JOYPURHAT, July 16: A schoolgirl reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Akkelpur Upazila of the district early Sunday.Deceased Sadia Akhter Luna, 16, was the daughter of Abdus Sobhan Khan, a resident of Shiala Village under Tilakpur Union in the upazila. She was a tenth grader at Kashira High School in the area.Police and the deceased's family sources said Abdus Sobhan scolded Sadia on Saturday afternoon as she was not concentrating on her study. Following this, she hanged herself with a scarf from the ceiling of her room at early hours.Later on, Liza Akhter, elder sister of the deceased, saw the body at around 5 am.Being informed, police visited the scene.Officer-in-Charge of Akkelpur Police Station Abu Bakar Siddique confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.