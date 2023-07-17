Road mishaps claim five lives in 4 districts





COX'S BAZAR: A teenage girl was killed after being hit by a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

The accident took place in Kalatali Adarshagram area of the district town at around 10:50 pm.

The deceased was identified as Taslima Akhter, 18, daughter of Helal Uddin, a resident of the area. She was an eleventh grader of Cox's Bazar Uttaran Model School College.

According to locals and the deceased's family members, a speedy Cox's Bazar-bound auto-rickshaw hit Taslima when she was returning home after finishing her tuition. She died on the spot.

However, locals halted the auto-rickshaw and handed over its driver to police.

Cox's Bazar Sadar Model Police Station (PS) Inspector Nazmul Huda confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.

BIRAMPUR, DINAJPUR: A motorcyclist was killed and another injured in a road accident in Birampur Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

The accident took place in Tatakpur area under the upazila at around 9 pm.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Malek Mondal, 46, son of late Bahar Uddin, a resident of Balibhadrapur area under Fulbari Upazila in the district.

According to police and local sources, Malek along with his wife was going to Birampur from his house at night riding by a motorcycle. When they reached Tatakpur area, a speedy truck coming from the opposite direction rammed into their motorcycle at around 9 pm, which left the duo critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and took them to Birampur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred Malek to Rangpur Medical College Hospital as his condition deteriorated further.

Later on, he succumbed to his injuries on the way to the Rangpur Medical College Hospital.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as per their request.

However, the truck driver managed to flee the scene soon after the accident along with his vehicle.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Birampur PS Sumon Kumar Mahanta confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are trying to identify the truck and arrest its driver.

SIRAJGANJ: Two women including a lady biker were killed after being hit by a truck on the Dhaka-Bogura highway in Raiganj Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

The accident took place in Chandaikona Bus Stand area on the highway under the upazila at around 9 pm.

The deceased were identified as Khadiza Begum, 25, wife of Zakir Hossain, and Fatema Khatun Jim, 18, daughter of Jahir Raihan. Both of them were residents of Shyamgati area under Dhunat Upazila in Bogura District.

Quoting the eyewitnesses, Raiganj Fire Service Station Leader Mostafizur Rahman said Jim along with Khadiza was roaming around the area at night riding on her motorcycle.



When they were crossing the Dhaka-Bogura highway in Chandaikona Bus Stand area at around 9 pm, a Dhaka-bound speedy cattle-laden truck hit their motorbike and dragged Jim to Dhangara area, which left the duo dead on the spot.

Being informed, police rushed there and recovered the bodies.

However, locals seized the truck, but its driver managed to flee the scene.

Raiganj PS OC Asif Mohammad Siddiqul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that the bodies were handed over to the highway PS concerned for taking legal actions in this regard.

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR: A man was killed after being hit by a motorcycle on the Shamshernagar-Kamalganj road in Kamalganj Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The accident took place in Barocheg Village on the Shamshernagar-Kamalganj road under the upazila at around 9 am.

The deceased was identified as Salamat Mia, 40, son of late Ramjan Mia, a resident of the village. He was a shopkeeper of a grocery store at Shamshernagar Bazaar in the upazila.

According to police and local sources, a speedy motorcycle hit Salamat coming from the opposite direction when he along with his son were crossing the Shamshernagar-Kamalganj road in Barocheg Village at around 9 pm, which left him critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and took him to Kamalganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Salamat dead.

After hearing the death news of the shopkeeper, angry mob blocked the road for two hours to protest the killing.

Shamshernagar Police Outpost In-Charge Shamim Akanji said being informed, police rushed there and brought the situation under control.

Police also seized the motorbike from the scene, however, the motorcyclist managed to flee the scene, he said.



