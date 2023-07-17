Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 17 July, 2023, 10:12 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Three found dead in Kushtia, Barishal, Manikganj

Published : Monday, 17 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Our Correspondents

Three people including a woman have been found dead in separate incidents in three districts- Kushtia, Barishal and Manikganj, in three days.
KUSHTIA: Police recovered the body of a man from a field in Hossainpur-Dalua Village under Bheramara Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.
The deceased was identified as Rashedul Islam, 42, son of late Peer Pramanik, a resident of Gacherdiar Village in Daulatpur Upazila of the district.
According to local sources, a farmer saw the body of the man was lying down on the field ground in the area in the morning while cutting grass and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Kushtia General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
The law enforcers assumed that Rashedul might have been strangled to death by someone.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bheramara Police Station (PS) Jahurul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.
BARISHAL: Police recovered the half-decomposed body of a woman from a ditch in Wazirpur Upazila of the district early Sunday.
The identity of the deceased, aged about 45, could not be known immediately.
Sub-Inspector (SI) of Wazirpur Model PS Ashiq said village police Aynal Haque spotted the body of the woman in a ditch in Shibpur Village under Satla Union of the upazila at around 12 am and informed the matter to police.
Being informed, police recovered the body at around 1:15 am and sent it to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
An unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this regard, the SI added.
Wazirpur Model PS OC Md Kamrul Hasan confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are trying to identify the deceased and necessary steps will be taken after investigation.
MANIKGANJ: Police recovered the body of a missing man from a ditch in Sadar Upazila of the district early Friday.
The deceased was identified as Shukur Ali, 40, a resident of Maltia Kuripara Village in the upazila.
Police sources said the man went out of the house on Thursday evening and had been missing since then.
Later on, locals spotted his body in a ditch next to his house at around 2 am and informed police.
On information, police recovered the body from the scene at around 3 am and sent it to Manikganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Manikganj Sadar PS OC Abdur Rauf Sarker confirmed the incident, adding that police suspected that it was a planned murder.
However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter, the OC added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UCBL plants 1,000 saplings at Singra
NSTU bid to combat environmental pollution
Army man electrocuted in Barishal
Two men murdered in Dinajpur, Sirajganj
300 families at Fulbari marooned by tidal water
Schoolgirl ‘commits suicide’ in Joypurhat
Road mishaps claim five lives in 4 districts
Three found dead in Kushtia, Barishal, Manikganj


Latest News
No surprise if N.Korea conducts new nuclear test, US says
By-election to Dhaka-17 seat underway
Saudi spending spree won't harm MLS's Messi-led global push - Garber
Messi ready to greet Miami fans after rain on his parade
4 drown after waterbus capsizes in Buriganga
Bangladesh sweep T20 series vs Afghanistan
Waterbus with 70 to 80 passengers on board capsizes in Buriganga
Six dengue patients die, 1,424 hospitalised in 24 hrs
Pakistan PM to hand over power to caretaker govt
Trainee doctors' monthly allowance raised to Tk 25,000
Most Read News
Appeal dismissed, 2 Japanese children to stay in mother's custody
Railway blocked by workers, Dhaka's train communication halted
Khaleda Zia's hearing in 11 cases deferred to Aug 20
Sheikh Hasina needs to be PM again: FBCCI
Female lawyer killed as bus rams motorcycle on Hanif flyover
BNP gets DMP's nod to hold march, asked not to use loudspeakers
Samrat is in India for medical treatment, lawyer tells HC
Women’s contribution to agriculture
By-election to Dhaka-17 seat on Monday
Momen courts ASEAN for dialogue partner status to Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft