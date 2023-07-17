Three found dead in Kushtia, Barishal, Manikganj





KUSHTIA: Police recovered the body of a man from a field in Hossainpur-Dalua Village under Bheramara Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Rashedul Islam, 42, son of late Peer Pramanik, a resident of Gacherdiar Village in Daulatpur Upazila of the district.

According to local sources, a farmer saw the body of the man was lying down on the field ground in the area in the morning while cutting grass and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Kushtia General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bheramara Police Station (PS) Jahurul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.

BARISHAL: Police recovered the half-decomposed body of a woman from a ditch in Wazirpur Upazila of the district early Sunday.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 45, could not be known immediately.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Wazirpur Model PS Ashiq said village police Aynal Haque spotted the body of the woman in a ditch in Shibpur Village under Satla Union of the upazila at around 12 am and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body at around 1:15 am and sent it to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

An unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this regard, the SI added.

Wazirpur Model PS OC Md Kamrul Hasan confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are trying to identify the deceased and necessary steps will be taken after investigation.

MANIKGANJ: Police recovered the body of a missing man from a ditch in Sadar Upazila of the district early Friday.

The deceased was identified as Shukur Ali, 40, a resident of Maltia Kuripara Village in the upazila.

Police sources said the man went out of the house on Thursday evening and had been missing since then.

Later on, locals spotted his body in a ditch next to his house at around 2 am and informed police.

On information, police recovered the body from the scene at around 3 am and sent it to Manikganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Manikganj Sadar PS OC Abdur Rauf Sarker confirmed the incident, adding that police suspected that it was a planned murder.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter, the OC added.



