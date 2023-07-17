Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 17 July, 2023, 10:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

National children prize contest held in Pirojpur

Published : Monday, 17 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Our Correspondent

National children prize contest held in Pirojpur

National children prize contest held in Pirojpur

PIROJPUR, July 16: The two-day district level national prize contest was inaugurated in the district on Saturday morning. The opening function was held on the  Shisu Academy premises. 

Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim, MP, attended the inaugural function as the  chief guest.

He said, the present government is aware of needs and demands of children. Priority has been given to physical growth and mental development of each and every child.
Both urban and rural children across the country will get that facility, he maintained.

He asked children, "Grow as future leaders. We are working to create science and technology-friendly citizens under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Our ultimate goal is to make Smart Bangladesh."

District administration and  Shisu Academy jointly organized the programme while Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mohammed Jahedur Rahman was in the chair.

Superintendent of Police Mohammad Shafiur Rahman and District Children Affairs Officer Md Saddam Hosain were special guests.

Among others, Additional DC (ADC-General) Madhubi Roy, SDC (Education and ICT ) Md Selim Hossain and government officials were present.

Former president of National Children Task Force Hridika Ahsan Shreya conducted it.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UCBL plants 1,000 saplings at Singra
NSTU bid to combat environmental pollution
Army man electrocuted in Barishal
Two men murdered in Dinajpur, Sirajganj
300 families at Fulbari marooned by tidal water
Schoolgirl ‘commits suicide’ in Joypurhat
Road mishaps claim five lives in 4 districts
Three found dead in Kushtia, Barishal, Manikganj


Latest News
No surprise if N.Korea conducts new nuclear test, US says
By-election to Dhaka-17 seat underway
Saudi spending spree won't harm MLS's Messi-led global push - Garber
Messi ready to greet Miami fans after rain on his parade
4 drown after waterbus capsizes in Buriganga
Bangladesh sweep T20 series vs Afghanistan
Waterbus with 70 to 80 passengers on board capsizes in Buriganga
Six dengue patients die, 1,424 hospitalised in 24 hrs
Pakistan PM to hand over power to caretaker govt
Trainee doctors' monthly allowance raised to Tk 25,000
Most Read News
Appeal dismissed, 2 Japanese children to stay in mother's custody
Railway blocked by workers, Dhaka's train communication halted
Khaleda Zia's hearing in 11 cases deferred to Aug 20
Sheikh Hasina needs to be PM again: FBCCI
Female lawyer killed as bus rams motorcycle on Hanif flyover
BNP gets DMP's nod to hold march, asked not to use loudspeakers
Samrat is in India for medical treatment, lawyer tells HC
Women’s contribution to agriculture
By-election to Dhaka-17 seat on Monday
Momen courts ASEAN for dialogue partner status to Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft