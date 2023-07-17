National children prize contest held in Pirojpur

PIROJPUR, July 16: The two-day district level national prize contest was inaugurated in the district on Saturday morning. The opening function was held on the Shisu Academy premises.





Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim, MP, attended the inaugural function as the chief guest.





He said, the present government is aware of needs and demands of children. Priority has been given to physical growth and mental development of each and every child.



Both urban and rural children across the country will get that facility, he maintained.





He asked children, "Grow as future leaders. We are working to create science and technology-friendly citizens under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Our ultimate goal is to make Smart Bangladesh."





District administration and Shisu Academy jointly organized the programme while Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mohammed Jahedur Rahman was in the chair.





Superintendent of Police Mohammad Shafiur Rahman and District Children Affairs Officer Md Saddam Hosain were special guests.







Among others, Additional DC (ADC-General) Madhubi Roy, SDC (Education and ICT ) Md Selim Hossain and government officials were present.







Former president of National Children Task Force Hridika Ahsan Shreya conducted it.