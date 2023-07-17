234 RU teachers, students get Dean’s Award





RAJSHAHI, July 16: Seven teachers, one PhD researcher and 226 students from various departments of the Faculty of Engineering of Rajshahi University (RU) have got Dean's Award-2022-23.The award giving function was held in the Faculty of Engineering Gallery of M Wazed Mia academic building on Sunday morning.The prizes have been given as recognition of the teachers' significant contribution to research. A total of 154 students of B.Sc. and 72 students of M.Sc. were awarded Dean's Award 2023 for meritorious results with crests and certificates.The awarded teachers for 2022 are: Professor Md. Mizanur Rahman of Materials Science and Engineering Department. Associate Professor Md Khairul Islam of Applied Chemistry and Chemical Engineering Department, Assistant Professor Utpalanand Chowdhury of Computer Science and Engineering Department, and Assistant Professor Sheikh Khaled Mostak of Electrical and Electronic Engineering Department.Besides, Professor Md Ibrahim Hossain Mandal of Applied Chemistry and Chemical Engineering Department was awarded the special Dean's Award 2022.The awarded teachers are: Professor Md Ibrahim Hossain Mondal of Applied Chemistry and Chemical Engineering Department. and Professor Mirza Humayun Kabir Rubel of Materials Science and Engineering Department. Md Zahirul Islam of Electrical and Electronic Engineering Department was awarded as a PhD researcher. Recently retired Professor Md Sahidur Rahman, Professor Dr CM Mustafa and Professor Dr Dil Afroz Begum of Applied Chemistry and Chemical Engineering Department of the faculty were accorded farewell.As special guests, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Md Sultan-ul-Islam and Professor Dr Md Humayun Kabir and Treasurer Prof Abaidur Rahman Pramanik of the university were present.