Monday, 17 July, 2023, 10:11 AM
Home Countryside

Fish prices go up for supply shortage in Barishal

Published : Monday, 17 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Our Correspondent

BARISHAL, July 16: The supply shortage of fishes has triggered price hike in district bazaars. Consumers are facing disarray.
But fish traders said, after the 65-day fishing ban, the fish supply will go up, and the price will come down.
Labourers are passing idle time at Portroad Fishing Station. Though the season has started from July, Hilsas are not available in bazaars.
A recent visit found Hilsa of one kilogram (kg) weight is selling at Tk 2,000-2,500 against previous Tk 1,400-1,500. In a week gap, all fishes registered a price-up of Tk 40-50 per kg.
A customer Monir Hossain said, fishes selling at Tk 200-250 previously are now selling at Tk 300-350. "We have no ability to purchase Hilsa," he added.
A fish seller Masum said, the 65-day ban will be over by July 20; expected fishes are not available in local rivers.
With over the ban, prices of Hilsa and other fishes will come down, he added.
Finance Secretary of Portroad Fishing Station Year Hossain Shikdar said, the bazaar situation will be normal after the ban.
Normally the daily trading of fishes in 170 warehouses at the fishing station stands at Tk 1 crore. Now it has decreased to Tk 10-15 lakh only.


