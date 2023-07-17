Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 17 July, 2023, 10:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Jane Birkin, British-French celebrity and style icon, dies at 76

Published : Monday, 17 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54

Jane Birkin, British-French celebrity and style icon, dies at 76

Jane Birkin, British-French celebrity and style icon, dies at 76

PARIS, July 16, Jane Birkin, the British-born singer and actress who became a style icon in her adopted France, has died, a source close to her said on Sunday. She was 76.

Birkin had been suffering from health problems in recent years that had forced her to cancel
concerts.
The cause of death and other details were not immediately known.

Birkin catapulted to fame through her turbulent relationship with legendary singer-songwriter Serge Gainsbourg and her heavily accented French, which became one of her signatures in her adopted home.

With her flared jeans,mini dresses and distinctive fringe, Birkin was the ultimate It girl in the 1970s.. In 1984, Hermes named one of its handbags after her, which remains a sought-after status symbol.

Tributes poured in from across the country following her death.

President Emmanuel Macron led off calling Birkin "a complete artist" who "sang the most beautiful words in our language".

"Unimaginable to live in a world without your light in it," singer Etienne Daho, one of her close friends, wrote on Instagram.

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne hailed her as an "unforgettable icon, a unique voice and charm" who "with her music and her talent transcended generations".    �AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Jane Birkin, British-French celebrity and style icon, dies at 76
US envoy Kerry heads to China to restart climate talks
'Heat storm' stretches into southern Europe, health alerts issued
Thousands evacuated after fire on Spain's La Palma
Ukraine, Poland say Wagner fighters arrive in Belarus
7.2 earthquake hits Alaskan peninsula: USGS
Putin says Russia has 'sufficient stockpile' of cluster bombs as Ukraine gets its own supply from US
Heavy rains, flooding leave 26 dead in South Korea


Latest News
No surprise if N.Korea conducts new nuclear test, US says
By-election to Dhaka-17 seat underway
Saudi spending spree won't harm MLS's Messi-led global push - Garber
Messi ready to greet Miami fans after rain on his parade
4 drown after waterbus capsizes in Buriganga
Bangladesh sweep T20 series vs Afghanistan
Waterbus with 70 to 80 passengers on board capsizes in Buriganga
Six dengue patients die, 1,424 hospitalised in 24 hrs
Pakistan PM to hand over power to caretaker govt
Trainee doctors' monthly allowance raised to Tk 25,000
Most Read News
Appeal dismissed, 2 Japanese children to stay in mother's custody
Railway blocked by workers, Dhaka's train communication halted
Khaleda Zia's hearing in 11 cases deferred to Aug 20
Sheikh Hasina needs to be PM again: FBCCI
Female lawyer killed as bus rams motorcycle on Hanif flyover
BNP gets DMP's nod to hold march, asked not to use loudspeakers
Samrat is in India for medical treatment, lawyer tells HC
Women’s contribution to agriculture
By-election to Dhaka-17 seat on Monday
Momen courts ASEAN for dialogue partner status to Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft