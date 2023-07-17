Video
7.2 earthquake hits Alaskan peninsula: USGS

Published : Monday, 17 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 112

WASHINGTON, July 16:  A 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck off the Alaskan peninsula late Saturday local time, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said, briefly sparking a tsunami warning.

The USGS revised the quake's magnitude down from an initial 7.4.

The shallow quake hit at 10:48 pm Saturday (0648 GMT Sunday), about 55 miles (89 kilometers) southwest of the small town of Sand Point, the agency said.

The National Tsunami Warning Center in Palmer, Alaska, cancelled an earlier tsunami advisory for south Alaska and the Alaskan peninsula, saying it "no longer poses a threat."

The quake generated minor tsunami waves of six inches (15 centimeters) above tide level observed at Sand Point and King Cove, it said.

"A tsunami was generated by this event, but no longer poses a threat," it said, adding some areas may continue to see small sea level changes.

Alaska is part of the seismically active Pacific Ring of Fire.

The remote state was hit by a 9.2-magnitude earthquake in March 1964, the strongest ever recorded in North America.    �AFP


