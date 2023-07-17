

Tigresses seal historic ODI win over India



India won the toss at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur and invited Bangladesh to bat first.



Visiting bowlers proved their skipper right especially in the initial 10 overs when they conceded 14 runs only with five maidens. Opener Sharmin Akter Supta departed without scoring though she faced 18 deliveries.

Another opener Murshida Khatun got out on 13 off 30. But 49-run 3rd wicket partnership between Fargana Haque Pinky and skipper Nigar Sultana Joty not only rescued hosts from the disaster but took them to the comfort zone.



Pinky was dismissed on 27 off 45 while Joty returned to the dugout scoring 39 runs off 64.



Among the later Bangladesh batters, Marufa Akter scored 16 runs while Fahima Khatun was unbeaten on 12. Debutant Shorna Akter couldn't bat and bowl sustaining injury as Bangladesh were able to post 152 runs from 43 overs.



Debutant Amanjot Kaur hauled four wickets for 31 runs while Devika Vaidya took two for 36 runs and Depti Sharma took one for 26 runs.



However, rain interrupted the game when Bangladesh were on 40 for two from 15.1 overs and it took over one and a half hour to resume game and the life-line of the game revised as a 44-over a side affair. India therefore, got a revised 154-run target off 44 overs.



Bangladesh bowlers at all, were top class with the ball from the early as quick Marufa stroke twice early to send both the Indian openers to the sideline as Smriti Mandana got out on 11 and Priya Punia scored 10 runs.



None of the India regular scorer trio Yastika Bhatia (15), Harmanpreet Kaur (5) and Jemimah Rodrigues (10) could sustain long as the Tigresses started sniffing victory.



Departure of Deepti Sharma (20) and Amanjot Kaur (15) threw out India from the race as they were bowled out for 113 runs from 35.5 overs.



Marufa hauled four wickets for 29 runs while leggy Rabeya Khan picked three wickets for 30 runs. Sultana Khatun and Nahida Akter shared one wicket each.



Marufa Akter of Bangladesh was adjudged the Player of the Match for her all-round glitz.

