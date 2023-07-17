Bowling variation scripts our 1st win against India: Joty







India ruled the previous five matches between the two sides in emphatic fashion but on Sunday, Bangladesh had the upper-hand over the mighty opponents due to the bowling variation.



In the rain-hit three-match ODI series opener, that was reduced to 44 overs, Bangladesh were bowled out for 152 and India's target was on DLS set 154 in 44 overs.

The batting line up that was bolstered by some of the best batters of the world was believed to make the win a cake-walk but Bangladesh astonishingly ruled them right from the words go.



"We thought we were short by 30 runs. It was the middle order and lower order runs that helped," Joty said after the match.



"We wanted to bowl them out inside 120. Our bowling was brilliant. Exceptional fielding too. We are proud. Our plan was to get early wickets.



We just wanted to execute our plans. I'm very much happy that we have every kind of bowler. Marufa is very talented, young and fresh, she makes my job easier. She doesn't think too much and just bowls according to plans."



Even though the spinners did the job well, it was pacer Marufa Akter who brought the early breakthrough to put pressure on India. She eventually finished with her career-best 4-29 and rightly was adjudged man of the match.



"Firstly, our batters did well in these conditions. My target was to hit some good lengths, so I can do something useful for the team," Marufa said.



"Since I did well at the start with the new ball, the onus was on me to do finish well with the old ball. All the seniors in the team support me and

love me, maybe that's why I did well today."



Indian Captain Harmanpreet Kaur rued for giving 20 runs extra, which she believed decided the course of the game.



"We had given at least 20 runs extra. We bowled many loose balls and were not up to the mark. Obviously, in the batting department, nobody took responsibility," Harmanpreet said.



Legspinner Rabeya Khan who took 3-30 was another one to make Indians job tougher in the middle over, exposing India women's team's traditional frailties against the leg spin bowling.



But, Kaur denied any weakness against legspinner, saying that they couldn't rotate the scoreboard well.

"No, we are not weak against legspinners but they were really good. We need to focus on rotating the strike, we have done well in ODIs." �BSS



Bangladesh women's team captain Nigar Sultana Joty credited the variation in bowling for their maiden victory against India in the ODI format on Sunday at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.India ruled the previous five matches between the two sides in emphatic fashion but on Sunday, Bangladesh had the upper-hand over the mighty opponents due to the bowling variation.In the rain-hit three-match ODI series opener, that was reduced to 44 overs, Bangladesh were bowled out for 152 and India's target was on DLS set 154 in 44 overs.The batting line up that was bolstered by some of the best batters of the world was believed to make the win a cake-walk but Bangladesh astonishingly ruled them right from the words go."We thought we were short by 30 runs. It was the middle order and lower order runs that helped," Joty said after the match."We wanted to bowl them out inside 120. Our bowling was brilliant. Exceptional fielding too. We are proud. Our plan was to get early wickets.We just wanted to execute our plans. I'm very much happy that we have every kind of bowler. Marufa is very talented, young and fresh, she makes my job easier. She doesn't think too much and just bowls according to plans."Even though the spinners did the job well, it was pacer Marufa Akter who brought the early breakthrough to put pressure on India. She eventually finished with her career-best 4-29 and rightly was adjudged man of the match."Firstly, our batters did well in these conditions. My target was to hit some good lengths, so I can do something useful for the team," Marufa said."Since I did well at the start with the new ball, the onus was on me to do finish well with the old ball. All the seniors in the team support me andlove me, maybe that's why I did well today."Indian Captain Harmanpreet Kaur rued for giving 20 runs extra, which she believed decided the course of the game."We had given at least 20 runs extra. We bowled many loose balls and were not up to the mark. Obviously, in the batting department, nobody took responsibility," Harmanpreet said.Legspinner Rabeya Khan who took 3-30 was another one to make Indians job tougher in the middle over, exposing India women's team's traditional frailties against the leg spin bowling.But, Kaur denied any weakness against legspinner, saying that they couldn't rotate the scoreboard well."No, we are not weak against legspinners but they were really good. We need to focus on rotating the strike, we have done well in ODIs." �BSS