England women 'pretty relaxed' in Ashes comeback bid







Heather Knight's team were 6-0 down in the multi-format series after losing both the lone Test and the first Twenty20 international against double white-ball world champions Australia.



But they have fought back impressively to be all square at 6-6 following a two-wicket win in the first one-day international in Bristol on Wednesday.

Victory in the second ODI at Hampshire's Ageas Bowl headquarters on Sunday leave England just a win away from regaining the Ashes for the first time since 2014 and inflict a first ODI-series defeat on Australia in a decade.



Jones, however, insisted England would still retain the "underdog" mentality that has served them well in recent games.



The 30-year-old, who had the unenviable task of succeeding England great Sarah Taylor behind the stumps added: "We've gone the whole series feeling like underdogs and we're just trying to keep that mentality of acknowledging how good a side Australia are, but sticking to our strengths and trying to put them under as much pressure as possible during the game. �AFP



