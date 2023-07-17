Video
FIFA Womens Int l Friendly Series

Nepal takes 300 days to avenge SAFF final defeat

Wins series beating  Bangladesh in tiebreaker

Published : Monday, 17 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 94
Mahtab Uddin

FIFA Women's Int'l Friendly SeriesNepal women's national football team had to wait exactly 300 days to take revenge for the defeat to Bangladesh in the final of the SAFF Women's Championship held last year as the Nepalese women beat the opponents by 4-2 in a series-deciding tiebreaker of the two-match FIFA International Friendly Series in Dhaka on Sunday.

On 19 September 2022, Bangladesh won its first-ever champion's trophy of the SAFF Women's Championship with a 3-1 win over the same Nepal rival at Dasharath Rangashala in Kathmandu, Nepal.

Nepal won the trophy of the Bangladesh-Nepal two-match FIFA International Friendly Series in a tiebreaker after the series-deciding match saw a goalless draw at the Shaheed Birshreshtha Sepoy Mustafa Kamal Stadium at Kamalapur in Dhaka.

Earlier on Thursday, Nepal came from behind one goal to hold back the host Bangladesh in a 1-1 margin in the first match. As a result, both opponents had an equal chance to win the series. All an opponent needed was a win in the last match as both had one point each.

Before taking on the opponent, Bangladesh women expressed their optimism to win the match. It was their 50th international match and all they wanted was a win to celebrate that.
 
The fans were also expecting a good result from the booters as a large crowd came bearing the Bangladesh national flag in the galleries. All their efforts and chanting were fruitless as the team failed to give them what they came there for.  

The stipulated time of the match was not that mentionable.
Bangladesh head coach Mahbubur Rahman Litu changed the striking line-up in the second half with the hope to get more speed in the attacking half.

He replaced strikers Sanjida Akhter, Krishna Rani Sarkar and Tohura Khatun with midfielder Ritu Porna Chakma, and striker Shaheda Akter Ripa and Japan-born Bangladeshi striker Sumaya Matsushima.

Nepal had a chance to go ahead in the 82nd minute when it was awarded a free-kick. Ace striker Sabitra Bhandari curved the ball towards the goal and Bangladesh vigilant custodian Rupna Chakma stopped the ball in the air.

The Nepal coach Ananta Raj Thapa replaced custodian and skipper Anjila Tumbapo Subba with substitute custodian Anjana Rana Magar in the injury time of second half after she received an injury.

In the tiebreaker, Nepal striker Sabitra Bhandari, defender Hira Kumari Bhujel, midfielder Dipa Shahi, and Anita KC found the net while its substitute custodian Anjana Rana Magar could not.

In reply,  Bangladesh defender Shamsunnahar and midfielder Monika Chakma could hit the net but defender Sheuli Azim and the midfielder failed.



