Monday, 17 July, 2023, 10:09 AM
Japan's Oda, 17, wins Wimbledon wheelchair title

Published : Monday, 17 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 107

LONDON, JULY 16: Japanese teenager Tokito Oda made history by winning the Wimbledon wheelchair title with a commanding 6-4, 6-2 victory against Alfie Hewett on Sunday.

Aged 17 years and 69 days, Oda is the youngest man to win a Wimbledon singles title in any discipline.

He is also the youngest player to win a Wimbledon singles title since 16-year-old Martina Hingis lifted the women's trophy in 1997.

"This is so amazing. I didn't expect this amazing support on this court. I am feeling like I'm living in a dream. I'm so happy," Oda said.

"I want to thank Alfie and his support team. It was not easy playing in this situation against a country's home player.

"He is one of the strongest players and I have played him many times. It's really tough playing with him."    �AFP


