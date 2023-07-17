|
Japan's Oda, 17, wins Wimbledon wheelchair title
|
LONDON, JULY 16: Japanese teenager Tokito Oda made history by winning the Wimbledon wheelchair title with a commanding 6-4, 6-2 victory against Alfie Hewett on Sunday.
Aged 17 years and 69 days, Oda is the youngest man to win a Wimbledon singles title in any discipline.
He is also the youngest player to win a Wimbledon singles title since 16-year-old Martina Hingis lifted the women's trophy in 1997.
"This is so amazing. I didn't expect this amazing support on this court. I am feeling like I'm living in a dream. I'm so happy," Oda said.
"I want to thank Alfie and his support team. It was not easy playing in this situation against a country's home player.
"He is one of the strongest players and I have played him many times. It's really tough playing with him." �AFP