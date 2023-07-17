BB decides to continue long term financing facilities in USD







In this regard the central bank's Financial Sector Support and Strategic Planning Department has issued an elaborative circular on Sunday and the letters issued to chief executive offices/managing directors of all the scheduled commercial banks.



The circular states the recently completed Long Term Financing Facility (LTFF) program under Financial Sector Support Project (FSSP) helped to bridge much of these gaps by allowing access to long term financing in foreign currency for the capital intensive manufacturing firms in Bangladesh while generating employment and growth and fostering real output of the economy through inclusive socially responsible banking ethos and Environmental and Social (E&S) compliances.

The success and popularity of the LTFF proves that, there exists a huge demand in the market for a sustainable longer term credit facility.



Based on the success of recently completed LTFF under the FSSP, BB now decides to continue providing long term financing for private sector firms, mainly the export oriented manufacturing (small, medium and large) firms so that they can adopt to sustainable means of digital transformation of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) and thus augment their competitive advantage in the Global Value Chains (GVCs).



This financing will be offered in US Dollars (USD) and provided through the eligible banks, namely the Participating Financial Institutions (PFIs), authorized by BB to deal in foreign exchange for on lending/refinancing to the private sector firms.



The main objectives of this facility are to provide foreign currency soft loan (lower interest rate with long tenure) to the exporters, enterprises and other private sector firms (small, medium and large scale as per relevant BB Circulars) in the country to optimally prepare them to face the toughest challenges of the 4IR paradigm by contributing to firms' enhanced competitiveness and likelihood of grabbing emerging business opportunities.



With this fund the borrowers can also purchase of ocean-going vessels and specialized transport vehicles supporting transportation of goods manufactured in the country.



The eligibility criteria for Participating Financial Institutions (PFIs) in the funds are as follows: (a) The PFIs must hold a valid license from BB to operate as banks which are authorized by BB to deal in foreign exchange and must have a sound track record of providing long term lending; (b).



The PFIs must have minimum 3 (three) years' experience of business operation in banking with audited records and unqualified opinion with no significant unresolved observations for at least 3 (three) consecutive years; (c).



The PFIs must have qualified and experienced management, adequate organization and institutional capacity.



They must have appropriate procedures, technologies, practices and staffs. (d). The PFIs must have adequate and functional internal audits and controls.



They must have well defined credit/loan policies, procedures and sound practices in the area of corporate governance, credit underwriting, risk management, AML/CTF procedures and practices, reporting and disclosure in line with the best practices and BB guidelines; (e).



The PFIs must have a minimum rating of 3 (three) or better CAMELS Ratings determined by BB; (f).



The PFIs must have an acceptable level of non-performing loan (NPL) of no more than 8% (eight percent); (g). The PFIs must meet the minimum level of regulatory capital adequacy requirement as instructed by BB and (h).



Problem banks or banks with large financial scams or those with an observer or coordinator placed by BB will become ineligible for participation in the facility, the BB circular states.



