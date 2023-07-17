

Nurul Islam appointed as Comptroller and Auditor General



Islam, who is currently serving as the Controller General of Accounts (CGA), will serve as the CAG for the next five years, according to a circular of the government issued on July 13.



He will replace Mohammad Muslim Chowdhury, whose tenure ends Sunday.

Islam, who worked in various capacities at the Audit and Accounts Department, joined as the CGA on January 31, 2021.



Previously, he served as the controller general of defence finance, additional director-general (Finance) at the office of the Additional Director General (Finance), senior finance controller (Army) at the Dhaka cantonment, and additional controller general for accounts at the office of the Controller General of Accounts.



Nurul Islam joined the Bangladesh Civil Service in December 1989 as an audit and accounts cadre of the 8th batch.



