EDOTCO, ActionAid to provide solar energy to 50 child dev centres

Monday, 17 July, 2023, 10:09 AM
Published : Monday, 17 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 265
Business Correspondent

EDOTCO Bangladesh, the leading integrated telecommunications infrastructure service provider in the country, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ActionAid International Bangladesh Society to provide free solar power to 50 'Shishu Bikash Kendra' (child development centers).

The collaborative initiative, named "Empowering Shishu Bikash Kendra" by ActionAid, demonstrates EDOTCO's unwavering commitment to fulfilling the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly Goal 4: Ensuring inclusive and equitable quality educationand Goal 7: Ensuring access to affordable, reliable, sustainable, and modern energy for all, says a press release.
The MoU was signed by Sunil Issac, Country Managing Director of EDOTCO Bangladesh, and Farah Kabir, Country Director of ActionAid Bangladesh, in the presence of other officials from both organizations at a ceremony recently.

Under the terms of the MoU, as part of its Tower2Power corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative, EDOTCO will act as the financial partner for the project.

The company will fund the installation of solar panels, providing power support for lights, fans, and audio systems in 50 child development centers of ActionAid across the country.

Sunil Issac, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating: "We remain dedicated to building a sustainable and connected future for the community, and this collaboration will undoubtedly contribute to that mission.

We hope our efforts will inspire others to join us in making an even greater impact to the country and our society."

Farah Kabir, thanking EDOTCO as the new partner remarked: "ActionAid Bangladesh has been at the forefront of advocacy for social and climate justice for the last four decades�We believe children should have access to equal rights and opportunities and live in a sustainable, safe environment.

This partnership exemplifies commitments to child rights and a sustainable planet and intends to encourage the younger generation to be mindful of protecting the environment while pursuing their education and rights."

EDOTCO, a subsidiary of Malaysia-based EDOTCO Group, the sixth-largest telecom tower infrastructure company in the world, has consistently demonstrated its commitment to sustainable infrastructure.

EDOTCO is a leading private sector in the country that has consistently worked towards achieving the SDGs through various initiatives and is committed to transparently sharing its progress in the sustainability journey.

ActionAid International Bangladesh Societyis a non-profit organization and part of an international federation with presence in over 71 countries across the world.

In Bangladesh, it has been working in the field of Resilience and Climate Justice, Women's Rights and Gender Equity, Education, Just and Democratic Governance, Youth Empowerment, Humanitarian Response and Disaster Risk Reduction.

By joining forces, EDOTCO and ActionAid are set to positively impact the lives of marginalized children in Bangladesh, while advancing the country's sustainable development agenda.

The partnership exemplifies the commitment of both organizations to drive social and environmental progress and sets the bar for the highest standards in social, economic, and environmental responsibility.


