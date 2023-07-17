Video
7th BD int’l garment, textile machinery expo in Oct

Published : Monday, 17 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 193
Business Correspondent

The 7th Bangladesh International Garment and Textile Machinery Expo (BIGTEX) 2023 will be held in Dhaka from October 26 to 28.

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has inked an agreement with Redcarpet Global Ltd to be a partner of 7th BIGTEX.

The organizing committee led by Redcarpet Global's Chief Executive Officer Ahmed Imtiaz met with BGMEA President Faruque Hassan at the latter's Complex in Uttara, Dhaka recently and discussed various measures to ensure the cooperation and smooth execution of this expo.

Redcarpet Global's Director and Chief Business Officer Lutfar Hossain, Director and Head of Corporate Affairs Abdullah Al Mamun and DGM-Marketing Majaharul Islam were present.

BGMEA expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to serve as an association partner in the highly anticipated 7th BIGTEX to be held at ICCB, Dhaka, said a media release on Saturday.

They also extended their thanks to the organizers for recognizing the significant contributions of BGMEA and inviting them to participate in this prestigious exhibition.

The inclusion of BGMEA in the Bangladesh International Garment and Textile Machinery Expo provides a remarkable platform to showcase the potential of Bangladesh's vibrant and thriving garment industry.

Targeting the entire Garment and Textile industry of Bangladesh, BIGTEX has three concurrent exhibitions named as Bangladesh International Fabric & Yarn xpo, Bangladesh International Dyes, Pigments and Chemicals Expo and Bangladesh International Printing, Packaging and Signage Expo, which will be helpful for visitors, buyers and exhibitors.

BIGTEX connects all kinds of garment and textile machinery, equipment, technology and accessory manufacturer, dealer, supplier and importer from home and abroad.

Its concurrent exhibitions are targeted to the most important parts like yarn, fabric, trims and accessories, dyes, pigments, chemicals, printing, packaging and signage industry.

Ahmed said the expo will have around 200 stalls with products from at least 12 countries, including Asia and Europe.

The backbone of Bangladesh's economic growth is the apparel sector and the networking platforms like exhibitions are very important to uphold the country's growth, as well as its economy.

To achieve the export target, there is a need to focus more on value added, high-end apparel items rather than basic, traditional products to make the business sustainable throughout the fierce competition in the global garment trade, he said.

These exhibitions will also provide an opportunity to experts, engineers and technicians in the field of textile to have a practical knowledge of the recent technological advancements available without going abroad, he said.

This Expo will be open for general and trade visitors from 10:30 am to 7:30pm every day.


