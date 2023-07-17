Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 17 July, 2023, 10:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Artificially high growth predicted for China in Q2: Survey

Published : Monday, 17 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

BEIJING, July 16: China's economic growth is expected to have surged in the second quarter, an AFP survey has forecast, but analysts say Monday's figures will be misleadingly inflated given the low base of comparison with pandemic-wracked 2022.

A year ago, with restrictions such as sudden lockdowns, travel curbs and factory shutdowns the norm, China posted 0.4 percent on-year growth, one of its lowest quarterly readings in recent years.

This year, an average of predictions from a group of 13 experts interviewed by AFP suggested the economy expanded 7.1 percent in April-June.

But this figure is "artificially high because of the low base" in 2022, said Gene Ma from the Institute of International Finance.

The same period last year notably included a lockdown in Shanghai that saw the financial capital of 25 million people completely closed off for two months.

The quarter-on-quarter growth figures, which will also be released on Monday, should give a more realistic view of the world's second largest economy.

In the first three months of this year, it grew 4.5 percent on-year, reflecting a resurgence in activity after the abrupt end of the zero-Covid policy in December.

But the recovery, which has been slow to take hold in some sectors, appears to already be running out of steam.
Despite the post-pandemic reopening, a sluggish job market and general uncertainty over the future mean consumer confidence is at a low.

"From holiday travel to shopping for cars and homes, the macroeconomic data shows Chinese people are now just afraid to open their wallets too widely," said the independent Hinrich Foundation's Stewart Paterson.

In May, one in five young Chinese were unemployed, according to official data, a record that could be broken again on Monday when June figures are announced.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BB decides to continue long term financing facilities in USD
Nurul Islam appointed as Comptroller and Auditor General
EDOTCO, ActionAid to provide solar energy to 50 child dev centres
7th BD int’l garment, textile machinery expo in Oct
Artificially high growth predicted for China in Q2: Survey
Deposits in commercial banks rise as govt borrows from BB
UK formally signs up to trans-Pacific trading bloc
Emirates offers charter service for trips to GCC countries


Latest News
No surprise if N.Korea conducts new nuclear test, US says
By-election to Dhaka-17 seat underway
Saudi spending spree won't harm MLS's Messi-led global push - Garber
Messi ready to greet Miami fans after rain on his parade
4 drown after waterbus capsizes in Buriganga
Bangladesh sweep T20 series vs Afghanistan
Waterbus with 70 to 80 passengers on board capsizes in Buriganga
Six dengue patients die, 1,424 hospitalised in 24 hrs
Pakistan PM to hand over power to caretaker govt
Trainee doctors' monthly allowance raised to Tk 25,000
Most Read News
Appeal dismissed, 2 Japanese children to stay in mother's custody
Railway blocked by workers, Dhaka's train communication halted
Khaleda Zia's hearing in 11 cases deferred to Aug 20
Sheikh Hasina needs to be PM again: FBCCI
Female lawyer killed as bus rams motorcycle on Hanif flyover
BNP gets DMP's nod to hold march, asked not to use loudspeakers
Samrat is in India for medical treatment, lawyer tells HC
Women’s contribution to agriculture
By-election to Dhaka-17 seat on Monday
Momen courts ASEAN for dialogue partner status to Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft