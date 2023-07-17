Artificially high growth predicted for China in Q2: Survey







A year ago, with restrictions such as sudden lockdowns, travel curbs and factory shutdowns the norm, China posted 0.4 percent on-year growth, one of its lowest quarterly readings in recent years.



This year, an average of predictions from a group of 13 experts interviewed by AFP suggested the economy expanded 7.1 percent in April-June.

But this figure is "artificially high because of the low base" in 2022, said Gene Ma from the Institute of International Finance.



The same period last year notably included a lockdown in Shanghai that saw the financial capital of 25 million people completely closed off for two months.



The quarter-on-quarter growth figures, which will also be released on Monday, should give a more realistic view of the world's second largest economy.



In the first three months of this year, it grew 4.5 percent on-year, reflecting a resurgence in activity after the abrupt end of the zero-Covid policy in December.



But the recovery, which has been slow to take hold in some sectors, appears to already be running out of steam.

Despite the post-pandemic reopening, a sluggish job market and general uncertainty over the future mean consumer confidence is at a low.



"From holiday travel to shopping for cars and homes, the macroeconomic data shows Chinese people are now just afraid to open their wallets too widely," said the independent Hinrich Foundation's Stewart Paterson.



In May, one in five young Chinese were unemployed, according to official data, a record that could be broken again on Monday when June figures are announced. �AFP



