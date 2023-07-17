Deposits in commercial banks rise as govt borrows from BB







The deposits in the commercial banks increased as the government during the period preferred to borrow funds from the Bangladesh Bank (BB) instead of the scheduled banks.



According to central bank BB data, term deposits increased from Tk 13.63 lakh crore in April to Tk 13.79 lakh crore in May while demand deposits remained almost same at Tk 1.84 lakh crore in May, in the commercial banks.

In February 2023, deposits in banks dropped to Tk 14.08 lakh crore from Tk 14.90 lakh crore in October 2022 and Tk 14.86 lakh crore in November 2022.



The significant borrowing by the government from the central bank may have contributed to the increase in deposits. The government borrowing from the Bangladesh Bank was Tk 71,610 crore in the July-May period.



According to Ahsan H Mansur, executive director of Policy Research Institute of Bangladesh, when the central bank provides funds to the government, it expands the money supply in the economy by issuing new currency in exchange for treasury bills or bonds. However, he cautioned, this process can have implications for inflationary pressure.



Mansur emphasised the importance of finding alternative solutions for financing the government's budget expenditures, as excessive borrowing from the central bank is not a sustainable long-term strategy for the country's economy.



However, the impact on banks' deposit balances was not substantial due to the ongoing liquidity crisis, primarily caused by the central bank selling dollars to banks to absorb an equivalent amount of taka from the market.



Following the uncovering of several bank loan scams in November 2022, depositors took precautionary measures and withdrew a substantial amount of money from banks.



However, there has been a recent trend of some depositors returning to banks, leading to an increase Consequently, the amount of currency held outside banks decreased from Tk 2.63 lakh crore in April to Tk 2.55 lakh crore in May.



The current economic crisis in the country has limited profitable investment options for individuals, potentially leading them to choose safer bank deposits.



The country's stock market has also been experiencing difficulties, further encouraging individuals to shift their money to bank deposits. In addition, some banks started to raise interest rate which prompted depositors to keep their money in banks.



The growth in deposits has also risen, with growth rates of 5.66 per cent in December 2022 and 8.81 per cent in May 2023.



The banking sector in Bangladesh saw a sharp decline in excess liquidity, with the amount dropping to Tk 1.63 lakh crore in May 2023 from Tk 2.03 lakh crore in June 2022.



The situation was further worsened by sale of $13.5 billion by the BB to banks from July 2022 to June 2023 amid a dollar shortage in banks, which led to a massive reduction in local currency in the financial sector.



