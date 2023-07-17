Video
Emirates offers charter service for trips to GCC countries

Published : Monday, 17 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 113
Business Desk

Emirates has launched an on-demand regional charter service, offering flexibility, convenience, privacy and comfort for customers who want to make short trips in the GCC from Dubai's Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC).

Operated by the airline's Phenom 100 twin-engine aircraft, customers can fly to a wide range of GCC destinations both within and outside of the Emirates network, with quick turnarounds to points in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Oman and within the UAE, says a press release.

The aircraft seats up to four passengers and travellers on the short flights will be offered a well-stocked hamper of light bites and refreshments. Each passenger can check in one medium-sized bag weighing up to 15 kilograms, in addition to a carry-on handbag.

In Dubai, customers can expect Emirates Chauffeur Drive Services to transport them to DWC, and VIP treatment upon arrival with a dedicated representative who will support them throughout the airport journey, ensuring minimal pre-flight wait times.

At their destination, customers benefit from fast on-ground escorted arrival and quick VIP clearance at customs and immigration provided by private terminal service partners.

They will also have access to the private terminal lounge, if available at the airport, upon arrival.

Customers wishing to book the regional charter services can contact [email protected] or their preferred travel agent.


