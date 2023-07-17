Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 17 July, 2023, 10:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BRAC Bank clients to enjoy iscreen OTT contents for free

Published : Monday, 17 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 161
Business Desk

BRAC Bank clients to enjoy iscreen OTT contents for free

BRAC Bank clients to enjoy iscreen OTT contents for free

BRAC Bank has partnered with Impress Telefilm Limited to provide free access to 'iscreen' OTT platform to its digital banking app 'Astha' users.

Usually customers need to pay subscription fees for watching iscreen OTT platform contents. However, the partnership enables 'Astha App' users to enjoy it for freein Astha Play under Astha Lifestyle, says a press release.

Mahiul Islam, Head of Retail Banking, BRAC Bank; and Faridur Reza Sagar, Managing Director, Impress Telefilm Limited; represented their respective organizations at the signing ceremony at Channel-i office in Dhaka on July 6, 2023.

Sultan Mahmud Sarkar, Senior Assistant Vice President, Digital Business and Payments, BRAC Bank; Muhammad Masud, Executive Director, Impress Telefilm Ltd.; Riaz Ahamed, Director, iscreen; Anik Dhar, CEO, Rockstreamer; were also present on the occasion.

'Iscreen'is an on-demand video streaming platform owned by Impress Telefilm Ltd.It features many renowned films like: 'Hawa', 'Damal', 'Operation Sundarban', 'Beauty Circus', 'Roktojaba'; dramas like: 101 Humayun Ahmed dramas, 'Ki Jani Ki Hoy', 'Shuvoratri', 'EktaiAmar Tumi', 'KolurBolod', etc.

BRAC Bank remains committed to delivering its users a charge-free lifestyle and banking experiences through its digital banking super app.

Astha app users also enjoy an array of lifestyle features. Among them, 'Astha Play' OTT platform, 'Astha Music' platform, 'Astha News' Prothom Alo e-paper, 'Astha Books' e-book and audiobook platform, and 'Astha Islamic' information service are completely complimentary for Astha users. On the other hand, 'Astha Travel' and 'Astha Learning' services offer special discount for Astha users.

Under the 'Digital Reward Programme', the bank provides free internet data packs from Grameenphone, Robi, Airtel, and Banglalink; and free Chorki and Hoichoi OTT subscriptions to eligible customers.

Exciting new features will continue to be added to the 'Astha Lifestyle' section to enhance customers' digital experiences. These unique offerings solidify Astha's position as a leading super app in Bangladesh.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BB decides to continue long term financing facilities in USD
Nurul Islam appointed as Comptroller and Auditor General
EDOTCO, ActionAid to provide solar energy to 50 child dev centres
7th BD int’l garment, textile machinery expo in Oct
Artificially high growth predicted for China in Q2: Survey
Deposits in commercial banks rise as govt borrows from BB
UK formally signs up to trans-Pacific trading bloc
Emirates offers charter service for trips to GCC countries


Latest News
No surprise if N.Korea conducts new nuclear test, US says
By-election to Dhaka-17 seat underway
Saudi spending spree won't harm MLS's Messi-led global push - Garber
Messi ready to greet Miami fans after rain on his parade
4 drown after waterbus capsizes in Buriganga
Bangladesh sweep T20 series vs Afghanistan
Waterbus with 70 to 80 passengers on board capsizes in Buriganga
Six dengue patients die, 1,424 hospitalised in 24 hrs
Pakistan PM to hand over power to caretaker govt
Trainee doctors' monthly allowance raised to Tk 25,000
Most Read News
Appeal dismissed, 2 Japanese children to stay in mother's custody
Railway blocked by workers, Dhaka's train communication halted
Khaleda Zia's hearing in 11 cases deferred to Aug 20
Sheikh Hasina needs to be PM again: FBCCI
Female lawyer killed as bus rams motorcycle on Hanif flyover
BNP gets DMP's nod to hold march, asked not to use loudspeakers
Samrat is in India for medical treatment, lawyer tells HC
Women’s contribution to agriculture
By-election to Dhaka-17 seat on Monday
Momen courts ASEAN for dialogue partner status to Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft