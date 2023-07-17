

BRAC Bank clients to enjoy iscreen OTT contents for free



Usually customers need to pay subscription fees for watching iscreen OTT platform contents. However, the partnership enables 'Astha App' users to enjoy it for freein Astha Play under Astha Lifestyle, says a press release.



Mahiul Islam, Head of Retail Banking, BRAC Bank; and Faridur Reza Sagar, Managing Director, Impress Telefilm Limited; represented their respective organizations at the signing ceremony at Channel-i office in Dhaka on July 6, 2023.

Sultan Mahmud Sarkar, Senior Assistant Vice President, Digital Business and Payments, BRAC Bank; Muhammad Masud, Executive Director, Impress Telefilm Ltd.; Riaz Ahamed, Director, iscreen; Anik Dhar, CEO, Rockstreamer; were also present on the occasion.



'Iscreen'is an on-demand video streaming platform owned by Impress Telefilm Ltd.It features many renowned films like: 'Hawa', 'Damal', 'Operation Sundarban', 'Beauty Circus', 'Roktojaba'; dramas like: 101 Humayun Ahmed dramas, 'Ki Jani Ki Hoy', 'Shuvoratri', 'EktaiAmar Tumi', 'KolurBolod', etc.



BRAC Bank remains committed to delivering its users a charge-free lifestyle and banking experiences through its digital banking super app.



Astha app users also enjoy an array of lifestyle features. Among them, 'Astha Play' OTT platform, 'Astha Music' platform, 'Astha News' Prothom Alo e-paper, 'Astha Books' e-book and audiobook platform, and 'Astha Islamic' information service are completely complimentary for Astha users. On the other hand, 'Astha Travel' and 'Astha Learning' services offer special discount for Astha users.



Under the 'Digital Reward Programme', the bank provides free internet data packs from Grameenphone, Robi, Airtel, and Banglalink; and free Chorki and Hoichoi OTT subscriptions to eligible customers.



Exciting new features will continue to be added to the 'Astha Lifestyle' section to enhance customers' digital experiences. These unique offerings solidify Astha's position as a leading super app in Bangladesh.



BRAC Bank has partnered with Impress Telefilm Limited to provide free access to 'iscreen' OTT platform to its digital banking app 'Astha' users.Usually customers need to pay subscription fees for watching iscreen OTT platform contents. However, the partnership enables 'Astha App' users to enjoy it for freein Astha Play under Astha Lifestyle, says a press release.Mahiul Islam, Head of Retail Banking, BRAC Bank; and Faridur Reza Sagar, Managing Director, Impress Telefilm Limited; represented their respective organizations at the signing ceremony at Channel-i office in Dhaka on July 6, 2023.Sultan Mahmud Sarkar, Senior Assistant Vice President, Digital Business and Payments, BRAC Bank; Muhammad Masud, Executive Director, Impress Telefilm Ltd.; Riaz Ahamed, Director, iscreen; Anik Dhar, CEO, Rockstreamer; were also present on the occasion.'Iscreen'is an on-demand video streaming platform owned by Impress Telefilm Ltd.It features many renowned films like: 'Hawa', 'Damal', 'Operation Sundarban', 'Beauty Circus', 'Roktojaba'; dramas like: 101 Humayun Ahmed dramas, 'Ki Jani Ki Hoy', 'Shuvoratri', 'EktaiAmar Tumi', 'KolurBolod', etc.BRAC Bank remains committed to delivering its users a charge-free lifestyle and banking experiences through its digital banking super app.Astha app users also enjoy an array of lifestyle features. Among them, 'Astha Play' OTT platform, 'Astha Music' platform, 'Astha News' Prothom Alo e-paper, 'Astha Books' e-book and audiobook platform, and 'Astha Islamic' information service are completely complimentary for Astha users. On the other hand, 'Astha Travel' and 'Astha Learning' services offer special discount for Astha users.Under the 'Digital Reward Programme', the bank provides free internet data packs from Grameenphone, Robi, Airtel, and Banglalink; and free Chorki and Hoichoi OTT subscriptions to eligible customers.Exciting new features will continue to be added to the 'Astha Lifestyle' section to enhance customers' digital experiences. These unique offerings solidify Astha's position as a leading super app in Bangladesh.