Monday, 17 July, 2023, 10:07 AM
Home Business

Customers enjoys flexibility with ISHO's BNPL campaign

Published : Monday, 17 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Business Desk

ISHO, an eminent lifestyle furniture brand, is thrilled to announce its Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) campaign started from July 10th 2023.

This campaign makes premium furniture more affordable and allows customers to aspire for and curate their dream living spaces through flexible payment options.

With ISHO's BNPL 'Buy Now Pay Later campaign', you can bring home premium and stylish furniture without the hassle of initial expenses and without compromising your budget, says a press release.

This exclusive campaign features an incredible 0% EMI offer in collaboration with four prominent banks: Eastern Bank Ltd, Mutual Trust Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, and City Bank.

Taking advantage of this BNPL offer, you can enjoy the flexibility of spreading payments over time, making it convenient and easier to turn your aspiration into a reality.

As this campaign will be available indefinitely, customers can avail themselves of this exclusive financing option whenever they shop.

ISHO's exceptional BNPL 'Buy Now Pay Later' campaign transforms shopping, and offers incredible advantages that make the experience easy, enjoyable, and hassle-free for customers.

Ariful Haider, Lead of Digital Marketing at ISHO, says, "We recognize that buying furniture often requires a significant financial commitment.

Our partnership with selectedprominent Banksmakes furniture buying simple and affordable. With our innovative Buy Now Pay Later option, we provide customers with the freedom to furnish their homes with flexibility and peace of mind."

Over 4500 products meticulously curated across 50 collections, consumers can find an impressive selection of furniture and accessories with ISHO's Buy Now Pay Later campaign.

Consumers can now bring home the perfect furniture pieces that will transform their spaces into a reflection of personal style and enhance the everyday living experience.

So, no waiting is required as customers can take advantage of this unparalleled financing option.

Visit Isho's stores or explore the websitewww.isho.com to discover the extensive collection of premium lifestyle furniture. Your dream home awaits, and Isho is here to make it a reality.


