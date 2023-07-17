Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 17 July, 2023, 10:07 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

IBBL RDS investment brings shiny days to Selina Begum

Published : Monday, 17 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 101
Business Desk

IBBL RDS investment brings shiny days to Selina Begum

IBBL RDS investment brings shiny days to Selina Begum

During their early years of marriage Munshiganj's Selina Begum and her husband Mohammad Bacchu Mia were in dire poverty and hardship. They were living not only below poverty level but farther down.

But an opportunity occurred following her membership of Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd RDS under the Bank's Munshigonj Branch.

She was granted an investment of Tk 8,000.00 in the year 2006. She and her husband Mohammad Bacchu Mia bought a paddle rickshaw and let it on rent, says a press release.

This was the beginning. Her annual ceiling of investment grew steadily and she expanded her moving enterprise from a man-driven rickshaw to a battery-run auto 3-wheeler. Over the last 17 years, one by one, 13 autos joined her maiden fleet.

As 3-wheelers require constant mechanical maintenance, her husband started a makeshift garage with useful tools and accessories.

Today her RDS investment runs at taka 2 lak for which she pays off weekly instalment of Tk 4000/= and TK 200/= weekly savings.

In addition to 13 battery-run autos she has established a small cafeteria (restaurant) that caters mostly to Farajibari Ghat laborers including her staff-drivers and auto mechanics. She also has opened a small grocery shop in the same locality.

From the business with RDS investment she has been able to buy a patch of land in the expensive area of Munshiganj's North Islampur and built a well-constructed living abode. To her, all this was beyond imagination.

Selina Begum is always grateful to Almighty Allah and shares her grateful tribute to Islami Bank.

She says, "From a single paddle-rickshaw I am now owner of thirteen battery-run auto three-wheelers and a garage." RDS investment of IBBL has brought Selina the shiny days from the early dismal state of poverty.

Alike Selina Begum, RDS microfinance by Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited has been transforming million of rural poor to successful entrepreneurs since its establishment in 1995.

The Bank is a global pioneer and world's largest operator of Islamic microfinance currently enrolling 17 lac members across 31 thousand villages of Bangladesh.

The scheme operates with an integrated development approach with typical collateral free micro investment and compulsory savings supported by entrepreneur development activities plus ward stipends, sanitation aid, medical camps, profit-free loans, rehabilitations and plantations.

The graduated clients successfully utilizing the micro investment slabs can avail larger investments under micro enterprise scheme.  A 98% plus rate of recovery in the project demonstrates remarkable impact in poverty alleviation.

Another salient feature being 94% majority of the beneficiaries are women which gears up the women empowerment practice in the rural settings. The successful project by the bank has been replicated for the urban poor since 2012.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BB decides to continue long term financing facilities in USD
Nurul Islam appointed as Comptroller and Auditor General
EDOTCO, ActionAid to provide solar energy to 50 child dev centres
7th BD int’l garment, textile machinery expo in Oct
Artificially high growth predicted for China in Q2: Survey
Deposits in commercial banks rise as govt borrows from BB
UK formally signs up to trans-Pacific trading bloc
Emirates offers charter service for trips to GCC countries


Latest News
No surprise if N.Korea conducts new nuclear test, US says
By-election to Dhaka-17 seat underway
Saudi spending spree won't harm MLS's Messi-led global push - Garber
Messi ready to greet Miami fans after rain on his parade
4 drown after waterbus capsizes in Buriganga
Bangladesh sweep T20 series vs Afghanistan
Waterbus with 70 to 80 passengers on board capsizes in Buriganga
Six dengue patients die, 1,424 hospitalised in 24 hrs
Pakistan PM to hand over power to caretaker govt
Trainee doctors' monthly allowance raised to Tk 25,000
Most Read News
Appeal dismissed, 2 Japanese children to stay in mother's custody
Railway blocked by workers, Dhaka's train communication halted
Khaleda Zia's hearing in 11 cases deferred to Aug 20
Sheikh Hasina needs to be PM again: FBCCI
Female lawyer killed as bus rams motorcycle on Hanif flyover
BNP gets DMP's nod to hold march, asked not to use loudspeakers
Samrat is in India for medical treatment, lawyer tells HC
Women’s contribution to agriculture
By-election to Dhaka-17 seat on Monday
Momen courts ASEAN for dialogue partner status to Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft