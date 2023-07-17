

IBBL RDS investment brings shiny days to Selina Begum



But an opportunity occurred following her membership of Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd RDS under the Bank's Munshigonj Branch.



She was granted an investment of Tk 8,000.00 in the year 2006. She and her husband Mohammad Bacchu Mia bought a paddle rickshaw and let it on rent, says a press release.

This was the beginning. Her annual ceiling of investment grew steadily and she expanded her moving enterprise from a man-driven rickshaw to a battery-run auto 3-wheeler. Over the last 17 years, one by one, 13 autos joined her maiden fleet.



As 3-wheelers require constant mechanical maintenance, her husband started a makeshift garage with useful tools and accessories.



Today her RDS investment runs at taka 2 lak for which she pays off weekly instalment of Tk 4000/= and TK 200/= weekly savings.



In addition to 13 battery-run autos she has established a small cafeteria (restaurant) that caters mostly to Farajibari Ghat laborers including her staff-drivers and auto mechanics. She also has opened a small grocery shop in the same locality.



From the business with RDS investment she has been able to buy a patch of land in the expensive area of Munshiganj's North Islampur and built a well-constructed living abode. To her, all this was beyond imagination.



Selina Begum is always grateful to Almighty Allah and shares her grateful tribute to Islami Bank.



She says, "From a single paddle-rickshaw I am now owner of thirteen battery-run auto three-wheelers and a garage." RDS investment of IBBL has brought Selina the shiny days from the early dismal state of poverty.



Alike Selina Begum, RDS microfinance by Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited has been transforming million of rural poor to successful entrepreneurs since its establishment in 1995.



The Bank is a global pioneer and world's largest operator of Islamic microfinance currently enrolling 17 lac members across 31 thousand villages of Bangladesh.



The scheme operates with an integrated development approach with typical collateral free micro investment and compulsory savings supported by entrepreneur development activities plus ward stipends, sanitation aid, medical camps, profit-free loans, rehabilitations and plantations.



The graduated clients successfully utilizing the micro investment slabs can avail larger investments under micro enterprise scheme. A 98% plus rate of recovery in the project demonstrates remarkable impact in poverty alleviation.



Another salient feature being 94% majority of the beneficiaries are women which gears up the women empowerment practice in the rural settings. The successful project by the bank has been replicated for the urban poor since 2012.



