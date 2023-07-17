

Digital lifestyle subscription Grameenphone Prime launched



The exclusive launching event of Grameenphone Prime, held at Le Méridien Dhaka on Saturday, witnessed the presence of esteemed personalities, including the Vice-Chairman of Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC), Engr. Md. Mohiuddin Ahmed, who lauded the innovative product.



Notable influencers, celebrities, and public figures, including Nuhash Humayun, Elita Karim, Morshed Mishu, Amitabh Reza, Shirin Shela were also present at the event, joyously celebrating the new addition to Grameenphone's portfolio.

The event highlighted the announcement of youth-favorite singer Pritom Hasan as the "Face of Prime," who is now set to collaborate with Grameenphone to create a special song. A glimpse of what is in store was also unveiled at the event.



Positioning itself as a comprehensive digital lifestyle companion, Grameenphone Prime is here to redefine conventional phone plans, catering to the dynamic needs of modern-day users.



With particular focus on entrepreneurs and professionals who refuse to stand back in their fast-paced lives, Grameenphone Prime shall transcend boundaries and embrace a forward-thinking approach.



By delivering unparalleled value and exclusive privileges, the product perfectly complements the "prime" attitude of individuals who never compromise with their choices!



Chief Guest at the event, BTRC Vice-Chairman Engr. Md Mohiuddin Ahmed, said, "Our Prime Minister Shiekh Hasina herself handed Grameenphone their license in 1996, and over the years, Grameenphone has done a tremendous job to live up to that expectation and became a pioneer in the telco sector.



Congratulations to Grameenphone for sustaining the top position in the market through consistent innovation and ambition to do something productive for the nation".



"Through constant innovation in service design and development, we constantly try to make all the experiences smooth for our customers", said Sajjad Hasib, Chief Marketing Officer, GP.



"We are constantly innovating to give customers more 'lifestyle' values�It is a wholesome digital lifestyle subscription product, and we believe it will be the next big revolution in the telecom industry."



Beyond these remarkable features, Prime users can access exclusive lifestyle benefits encompassing tours, travels, hospitality, dining, e-commerce, automobiles, IOT solutions, healthcare, and much more.



Grameenphone Prime ensures utmost convenience through its dedicated relationship managers, offering personalized support to users.



Renowned lifestyle and luxury outlets will provide rewarding amenities to Prime users based on their status. Moreover, brand new offers will be unlocked every 3 months, catering to the uncompromising lives of Prime users perfectly.



Grameenphone Prime introduces a first-of-its-kind Digital Lifestyle Subscription, offering a diverse range of telco and lifestyle benefits, including unlimited internet.



It opts to break away from the traditional service-centric usage patterns and empower users with a unique journey-centric subscription plan that uplifts their overall lifestyle.



