TCB begins sale of essentials at subsidized price in Rangpur

Monday, 17 July, 2023, 10:07 AM
Home Business

Published : Monday, 17 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

RANGPUR, July 16: Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) Sunday began sale of daily essentials here as a part of its countrywide program of selling necessary things at subsidised rates among one crore poor families.

 Deputy Commissioner Dr Chitralekha Nazneen inaugurated the activity providing essentials among family card holder low-income group families in a function held at Keramotia High School ground in the city as the chief guest.
 
Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) AWM Raihan Shah, Secretary of Rangpur City Corporation Ummey Fatima, Chief of Rangpur regional office of TCB Md Shafiqul Islam and City Councilor for local Ward No-18 Md. Chandu Mian attended the function.

TCB continues selling daily essential commodities among one crore families across the country in regular intervals in recent years as per directives of the Prime Minister's Office and Commerce Ministry to keep prices of daily necessities at reasonable and bearable levels.

The Deputy Commissioner said 2,85,312 low income group families of RpCC, eight upazilas and three municipalities of Rangpur district having 'Family Cards' are being covered under this program in July.

"Each card holder can purchase two-kg of lentils at Taka 60 per kg, two-liters of soybean oil at Taka 100 per litre and five-kg of rice at Taka 30 per kg at a total cost of Taka 470 from TCB dealers across the district," she said.    �BSS


