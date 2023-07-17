Moody’s updated City Bank’s rating at B2







Moody's Investors Service has published their latest Credit Opinion on City Bank, recognizing its average profitability, and modest asset quality and capitalization, which are balanced by its stable liquidity and improving deposit franchise in this critical time.City Bank has been affirmed issuer rating of B2 with a Stable outlook, which reflects its moderate probability of support from the Government of Bangladesh (B1 stable) and the bank's expected stability of credit fundamentals as gradual improvements in funding conditions balance rising asset risks, says a press release.Superior strength on Consumer Banking and Credit Card segments and access to development funds from development financiers are recognized as credit strengths of the bank.However, modest asset quality because of risks in rescheduled and restructured loans and moderate capitalization strength have taken a toll on some of the key parameters of the rating.