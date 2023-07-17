Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 17 July, 2023, 10:06 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BGMEA, Green Power to help factories turn greener

Published : Monday, 17 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Business Correspondent

BGMEA, Green Power to help factories turn greener

BGMEA, Green Power to help factories turn greener

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) and Green Power Limited signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to support garment factories in becoming more energy efficient with green and clean sources of energy.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan and Managing Director of Green Power Shaikh Ehsanul Habib inked the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations, says a press release.

Former Vice President of BGMEA Md Moshiul Azam Shajaland and Chair of BGMEA Standing Committee on Labour and ILO Affairs ANM Saifuddin were also present at the MOU signing ceremony held at BGMEA Complex.
 
As per the understanding, Green Power will provide technical support to BGMEA factories regarding adopting green and clean energy including solar power, and aid then in achieving optimum energy efficiency.

To that end, they will also conduct a reconnaissance survey of interested member factories to find options available to incorporate any reliable, low-cost and cleaner sources of power with possible installation of Solar Power and Battery Energy Storage System [BESS] based on day-load curve of their enterprise.

Upon the consent of the BGMEA member factory Green Power team may study BGMEA member's power consumption pattern and may generate an 'Energy Audit Report' optionally upon having their interest into it.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BB decides to continue long term financing facilities in USD
Nurul Islam appointed as Comptroller and Auditor General
EDOTCO, ActionAid to provide solar energy to 50 child dev centres
7th BD int’l garment, textile machinery expo in Oct
Artificially high growth predicted for China in Q2: Survey
Deposits in commercial banks rise as govt borrows from BB
UK formally signs up to trans-Pacific trading bloc
Emirates offers charter service for trips to GCC countries


Latest News
No surprise if N.Korea conducts new nuclear test, US says
By-election to Dhaka-17 seat underway
Saudi spending spree won't harm MLS's Messi-led global push - Garber
Messi ready to greet Miami fans after rain on his parade
4 drown after waterbus capsizes in Buriganga
Bangladesh sweep T20 series vs Afghanistan
Waterbus with 70 to 80 passengers on board capsizes in Buriganga
Six dengue patients die, 1,424 hospitalised in 24 hrs
Pakistan PM to hand over power to caretaker govt
Trainee doctors' monthly allowance raised to Tk 25,000
Most Read News
Appeal dismissed, 2 Japanese children to stay in mother's custody
Railway blocked by workers, Dhaka's train communication halted
Khaleda Zia's hearing in 11 cases deferred to Aug 20
Sheikh Hasina needs to be PM again: FBCCI
Female lawyer killed as bus rams motorcycle on Hanif flyover
BNP gets DMP's nod to hold march, asked not to use loudspeakers
Samrat is in India for medical treatment, lawyer tells HC
Women’s contribution to agriculture
By-election to Dhaka-17 seat on Monday
Momen courts ASEAN for dialogue partner status to Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft