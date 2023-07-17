Video
Trust Bank’s profit grows by 51pc to Tk 1.11b in Q2'23  

Published : Monday, 17 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Business Correspondent

Trust Bank's consolidated net profit grew 51 per cent year-on-year to Tk 1.11 billion in the second quarter (Q2) for April-June this year riding on increased interest income.

The bank's consolidated net profit was Tk 732 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

As a result, consolidated earnings per share of the bank stood at Tk 1.42 for April-June this year, up from Tk 0.94 in the same period a year before, according to a disclosure in a regulatory filing on Sunday.

However, its consolidated net profit in the first half of 2023 has declined by 16 per cent year-on-year to Tk 1.35 billion over the same period of the previous year.

The consolidated net operating cash flow per share (NOCFPS) was Tk 35.75 for January-June 2023 as against Tk 20.20 for January-June 2022.

The consolidated NAV per share was Tk 27.57 as on June 30, 2023 and Tk. 25.92 as on June 30, 2022.

The bank, which got listed on the stock exchanges, has declared a 10 per cent cash and 10 per cent stock dividend for its shareholders for 2022 which is likely to be approved by shareholders at the annual general meeting scheduled to be held on 20 July.

Listed in 2007, the bank's stock has been stuck at Tk 31.70 in the past one month.


