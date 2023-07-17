Global fashion brands want sustainable digital labelling







The collective group of a total of 130 organisations, in a joint letter to the authorities concerned on July 11, advocated for the modernisation of textile, garment, footwear, and related accessories labelling requirements and legally allowing more sustainable and economically viable digital labels for required labelling information.



The signatories represent the global fashion and sportswear industry, and its enablers and stakeholders, including those representing materials such as leather, wool, and textiles; and those working to advance sustainability, circularity, and authenticity solutions.

The group included American Apparel and Footwear Association (AAFA), International Apparel Federation, Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) and Leathergoods and Footwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association of Bangladesh (LFMEAB), according to the letter.



Industry estimates show that collectively, labeling requirements now result in the annual production of approximately 5.7 million miles (about 9.2m km) of label tape - enough to stretch from the earth to the moon, and back, twelve times each year.



"Shifting to the use of digital labels would significantly reduce labeling waste and significantly aid in decarbonisation efforts, resulting in the elimination of at least 343,000 tonnes of CO2e from industry supply chains," read the letter.



"Consumers today want more information with less waste. The opportunities are endless if digital opportunities are unlocked.



Purchasers will gain access to more detailed and accurate information about the textiles, garments, footwear, and related accessories they are considering buying, such as more in-depth materials and origin information," AAFA president and CEO Steve Lamar said in a statement.



It also unlocks more information throughout the garment's lifecycle, including details about resale, repair, rental, upcycling, or recycling, he said, adding this is one tool for a more responsible and agile global industry.



"We need the Federal Trade Commission and sister agencies around the globe to update their rules to give companies the option to meet labeling standards using digital means," he said.



BGMEA president Faruque Hassan said they joined the global alliance as a fully digital labeling solution would cut manufacturing cost and thus make fashion more competitive and affordable.



At least three labels are there in a garment while the numbers are many depending on buyers' requirements, he said, adding that price tags are done digitally in almost all garments they export.



"But it is the buyer who has to ask for such digital label as we only implement it," he added.



Moreover, digital labeling will also help controlling the manufacturing of counterfeit products as every inputs of the finished goods would come under digital labeling where all the parties in the supply chain would be identifiable.



Bangladesh is the second largest apparel exporter in the world after China.



The country fetched US$46.99 billion from readymade garment export in the just concluded fiscal year of 2022-23, according to official data. Bangladesh fetched US$9.73 billion from RMG exports to the USA in 2022, turning the destination its single largest market.



