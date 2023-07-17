BB raises digital refinance scheme’s fund to Tk 500 crore







The central bank has raised the fund to increase financial inclusion of the marginalised people amid meet the growing demand of digital nano loan in the country, as per a BB circular issued on Sunday.



The other purposes of the fund are to encourage and habituate the marginalised people to do digital transaction, and enhance the progress of building "Smart Bangladesh", it said.

The Taka 100 crore refinance scheme was introduced on July 2 last year.



Participating banks of the refinance scheme will be able to disburse loans amounting Taka 500 to Taka 50,000 to individual customers with up to 9 per cent interest under the scheme.



The loans have to be disbursed entirely digitally by using internet banking, mobile apps, mobile financial services, or e-wallet services, according to the central bank.



The Bangladesh Bank (BB) has increased the fund of the 'Digital Nano Loan' to Taka 500 crore from Taka 100 crore.The central bank has raised the fund to increase financial inclusion of the marginalised people amid meet the growing demand of digital nano loan in the country, as per a BB circular issued on Sunday.The other purposes of the fund are to encourage and habituate the marginalised people to do digital transaction, and enhance the progress of building "Smart Bangladesh", it said.The Taka 100 crore refinance scheme was introduced on July 2 last year.Participating banks of the refinance scheme will be able to disburse loans amounting Taka 500 to Taka 50,000 to individual customers with up to 9 per cent interest under the scheme.The loans have to be disbursed entirely digitally by using internet banking, mobile apps, mobile financial services, or e-wallet services, according to the central bank.