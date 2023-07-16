Video
HC revokes detention order of ship carrying coal for Rampal Plant

No legal bar to unload coal

Published : Sunday, 16 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Staff Correspondent


The High Court on Saturday vacated its earlier order that directed the authorities concerned to detain the MV Panagia Kanala, a commercial vessel flying the flag of Liberia.

Following the High Court order, there is no legal bar in discharging the coal in this vessel, lawyers concerned opined.
A single bench of the High Court comprised of Justice Khizir Ahmed Chowdhury withdrawn its earlier order considering the importance of producing electricity by coal.

According to the sources of the concerned bench of the High Court, the foreign ship brought coal for the Rampal thermal power station and the HC bench has withdrawn its earlier order in the national interest.

The HC bench also ordered the Court Martial to send its order to the Mongla seaport authority to take necessary steps in this regard.
 
The petitioner lawyer advocate Mohammad Hossain was present before the court during the court proceedings.

However, the HC bench directed the both parties to settle their dispute regarding the ship through mediation. It ordered to submit an application about the settlement of the dispute before the court.

Following a petition filed by a Chinese company, the HC bench on Wednesday ordered for the detention of the MV Panagia Kanala.

The court has also directed the Mongla Sea Port Authority to refrain from issuing a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to the vessel until further notice.



