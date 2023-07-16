Video
UN Rohingya resolution supports judicial process at ICC, ICJ

Published : Sunday, 16 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Diplomatic Correspondent

An UN resolution on Rohingyas has expressed support for the ongoing judicial process at the International Criminal Court and the International Court of Justice.

The resolution titled "Human Rights Situation of Rohingya Muslims and Other Minorities of Myanmar" tabled by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) was adopted by consensus at the 53rd session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on Friday, according to an UN press release.

This was adopted without a vote after an intense negotiation where the Bangladesh delegation made significant contribution, said a media release.

The resolution also called for increased international cooperation in the context of the gradually decreasing and inadequate funds for humanitarian assistance for the Rohingyas sheltered in Bangladesh.

It stressed the need for a sustainable solution to the Rohingya crisis, by creating a conducive environment in Myanmar's Rakhine for repatriation and by ensuring justice and accountability for the persecuted people.

The resolution highlighted the need for international accountability of atrocities committed on the Rohingyas.

In the context of the unstable political situation and uncertainties prevailing in Myanmar, there were divergences among the UN member states on various aspects of the resolution.

 Against the opinion that repatriation is not possible until the ongoing political crisis in Myanmar is resolved, was the other view that repatriation needs to be started at the earliest on the ground of prolonged uncertainty and associated risks.  

The resolution praised the government of Bangladesh for continuing to provide temporary shelter to the forcibly displaced Rohingyas despite enormous challenges.

It expressed concern over the increasing level of frustration of the Rohingyas and associated spill-over effects ensued from the long-standing uncertainty over repatriation and emphasized the need for sustainable and voluntary repatriation.

It discussed the 'go-and-see visit' to Rakhine by a group of Rohingya representatives to ascertain conditions for return and to create more confidence among them. It reads.



